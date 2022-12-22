Virat Kohli Leaves U19 Cricketers From Bangladesh Star Struck At Sher-e-Bangla Stadium

Former India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday met with U-19 cricketers from Bangladesh ahead of the second Test match in Mirpur. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to its official Twitter handle to share pictures of Kohli's interaction with Bangladesh's U-19 cricketers. Apart from Kohli, wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav also had a chat with the young Bangladeshi cricketers.

In one of the pictures shared by the BCCI on its Twitter handle, Kohli can be seen posing with Bangladesh's U-19 cricketers after a practice session on Wednesday. In another photo, Pant can be seen shaking hands with the young players, while Kuldeep posed with the same cricketers in his practice gear. The post has garnered more than 16,000 likes since being shared a few hours ago. "Inspiring generation next. The Bangladesh U19 team met and interacted with @imVkohli @RishabhPant17 and @imkuldeep18 in Dhaka today," the caption read.

As far as the second Test match between India and Bangladesh is concerned, the home side won the toss and elected to bat first at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. India bowled Bangladesh out for 227 runs courtesy of a four-wicket haul each from Ravichandran Ashwin and Umesh Yadav. Jaydev Unadkat, who made a comeback after a gap of 12 years, also picked two wickets to his name. Unadkat dismissed Zakir Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim. Mominul Haque top-scored for Bangladesh with 84 off 157 balls before being dismissed by Ashwin.

Shubman Gill and KL Rahul have opened the batting for India in the second innings. India are left with 15 overs to play on Day 1 of the match. India will resume batting on Day 2 and will look to go past Bangladesh's first innings score of 227 runs and some extra to put pressure on the home side. India are 1-0 up in the two-match series courtesy of a win in the first Test.

Playing XIs

India's XI: KL Rahul (c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jaydev Unadkat, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh's XI: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Zakir Hasan, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed.

Image: Twitter/BCCI