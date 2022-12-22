Jaydev Unadkat on Thursday returned to the Indian red-ball side after a gap of 12 years as he made his appearance in the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh. Unadkat last played a Test match for India in December 2010 after which he did not find a place in the team for 118 matches before making a comeback on Thursday. In his first match back, Unadkat provided India with the much-needed breakthrough as he dismissed Zakir Hasan for 15 off 34 balls to pick his maiden Test wicket.

The 31-year-old bowled a length delivery to Hasan, who attempted to cut the ball but ended up giving a catch to India captain KL Rahul at fourth slip. Before appearing in the ongoing second Test against Bangladesh, Unadkat had played just one red-ball match for India, in which he did not pick even a single wicket. Unadkat finally got his maiden Test wicket on Thursday as he removed Hasan cheaply in the 15th over of the first innings.

Happiness is watching @JUnadkat get his first Test wicket 🥹💙



Pure joy on the face of the left-arm pacer as he gets his first scalp following his comeback for 🇮🇳 in Whites after 1️⃣2⃣ years 🙌#BANvIND #JaydevUnadkat #SonySportsNetwork pic.twitter.com/2txsBaQ284 — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) December 22, 2022

Unadkat went on to pick one more wicket on Day 1 as he dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim for 26 off 46 balls after drinks. Unadkat bowled a length delivery to Rahim, who tried to defend it on the back foot. Rahim opened the face of his bat to block the delivery but ended up edging the ball to give wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant a catch. Unadkat picked his second Test wicket in the 41st over.

Unadkat registers unusual record

Earlier, Unadkat registered an unusual record as he made a comeback to the Indian Test side after 12 years. Unadkat became the Indian player with the longest interval between Test appearances. He missed 118 Test matches for India before returning to the side for the second match against Bangladesh.

As far as the ongoing Test match is concerned, Bangladesh won the toss and elected to bat first at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur. Batting first, Bangladesh have scored 178/5 in 51 overs at drinks. Jaydev Unadkat and Ravichandran Ashwin have picked two wickets each while Umesh Yadav has one wicket in the game thus far. Mominul Haque and Mehidy Hasan are presently batting in the middle at scores of 60 and 4 runs, respectively.

Image: Twitter/SonySports