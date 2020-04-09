The Debate
Virat Kohli Left In Splits After David Warner Imitates Ravindra Jadeja's Sword Celebration

Cricket News

Cricketers are trying to make the most of their time at home as IPL 2020 remains suspended. Here is a funny incident with David Warner and Virat Kohli on IG.

Written By Mrigank Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

Many players are said to be missing the IPL as the topic of the mega league often comes up when these star cricketers interact with each other online. On Wednesday, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner, too, reminisced on his IPL 2019 journey and shared a funny video where he imitated Ravindra Jadeja. The video invoked reactions from Ravindra Jadeja himself and the Indian skipper Virat Kohli too among others.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli was only talented until he realised he was 'slightly overweight': Paddy Upton

Virat Kohli reacts to David Warner imitating Ravindra Jadeja's iconic celebration

The trademark Ravindra Jadeja sword-swinging celebration has earned the cricketer a lot of popularity over the years and the action has almost become synonymous with the Chennai Super Kings all-rounder's name. SRH captain David Warner recently shared a behind-the-scenes video for the IPL 2019 promo video that he shot last year. In the video, Warner can be seen wildly swinging the sword as the crew of the shoot erupts in laughter. Here is the video.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli picks Nasser Hussain over Ravi Shastri as his favourite commentator at present

Ravindra Jadeja and Virat Kohli reply to David Warner's video

David Warner, in his caption, asked Jadeja if he is nearly as good as Jadeja himself. Soon enough, Jadeja posted this cheeky reply, "Hahahhaha almost there David". Ravindra Jadeja was not the only one enjoying the video as RCB captain Virat Kohli also joined the comments section and commented with a set of laughing emojis. SRH wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha was also among the cricketers who commented on the hilarious video. 

ALSO READ | IPL deals main reason behind Australia not sledging Virat Kohli post-2015: Michael Clarke

IPL postponed: What happens to IPL 2020?

Virat Kohli, David Warner, Ravindra Jadeja and Wriddhiman Saha are all important parts of their respective IPL franchises. The players are now at home as the BCCI is yet to take a call on the future of IPL 2020. The BCCI had suspended the IPL 2020 till April 15 in light of the coronavirus outbreak and a further statement on the future of the league is yet to be released.

ALSO READ | RCB prodigy Devdutt Padikkal credits Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir for rapid career rise

First Published:
COMMENT
