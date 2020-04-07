RCB Prodigy Devdutt Padikkal Credits Virat Kohli And Gautam Gambhir For Rapid Career Rise

Karnataka batsman Devdutt Padikkal had a highly productive 2019, where he grabbed attention with his sensational batting performances in domestic cricket in India. In his first full-fledged season at the senior level, the youngster played like a maverick. Devdutt Padikkal was the leading run-scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament with 580 runs in what was a tournament-winning campaign for his state side.

ALSO READ | IPL 2020: Gautam Gambhir clean bowled by RCB's kindness of acknowledging him for his philanthropy

Devdutt Padikkal credits Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir for his success

The southpaw then went on to finish on top of the batting charts in Vijay Hazare Trophy as well, scoring 609 runs, including 2 hundred as Karnataka completed the domestic limited-overs double. Devdutt Padikkal was instrumental in Karnataka's domestic success this season and would hope to replicate his performances while playing for his IPL franchise, RCB.

While speaking to India Today recently, Devdutt Padikkal spoke on several topics. When he was asked about what he had learnt from Virat Kohli and his interactions with him, he said that he had spoken to Virat Kohli a couple of times during the IPL and added that there is indeed a lot to take from from him. Devdutt Padikkal further said that the kind of passion, determination and commitment Virat Kohli has towards the game is commendable.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli tells Kevin Pietersen that he will not rest until RCB wins an IPL title

Devdutt Padikkal lauded how Virat Kohli keeps the team ahead of him and added how the Indian captain always wants the team to win and does everything he can to ensure that.

Speaking on his other idols, Devdutt Padikkal said that he has always considered former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir as his role model. He added that he had grown up watching him bat and enjoyed each and every innings of his. He lauded Gautam Gambhir's ability to play under pressure and added that his innings in the 2011 Cricket World Cup final can never be overlooked.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni's 84* at Chinnaswamy gives Virat Kohli's RCB huge scare in IPL 2019; watch video

However, Padikkal might have to wait longer for his RCB debut as the IPL 2020, which was supposed to take place from March 29, was postponed to April 15 amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

ALSO READ | IPL recalls KKR star Andre Russell's 13-ball 48 vs RCB in Bangalore, 2019: Watch

IMAGE COURTESY: DEVDUTT_PADIKKAL.OFFICIAL INSTAGRAM