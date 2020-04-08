Virat Kohli Picks Nasser Hussain Over Ravi Shastri As His Favourite Commentator At Present

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli recently entertained his fans and gave them some insightful moments when he appeared on Kevin Pietersen's Instagram live session. Pietersen has been keeping fans entertained by inviting various guests to his informal interviews. Pakistan cricketer Ahmed Shahzad had also appeared on Pietersen's live and fans got quite a lot of hilarious moments from that interaction. Here is an excerpt from Virat Kohli's chat with Kevin Pietersen.

Virat Kohli picks Nasser Hussain above coach Ravi Shastri and Harsha Bhogle as his favourite commentator

During the podcast, Kevin Pietersen bantered with Virat Kohli more so when asking about who his favourite commentator was. Kohli proceeded to taunt Pietersen by telling him that the Indian captain's favourite commentator was definitely not KP. Kohli then picked former England captain Nasser Hussain as the "easy" pick for his favourite cricket commentator. It is interesting to note how Kohli chose Hussain over India's Harsha Bhogle and the current head coach of the Indian team, Ravi Shastri.

Both Shastri and Bhogle are veterans in the field of commentary. Bhogle's eloquent style of commentary has attracted him a huge fan base, over the years, making him known as the 'Voice of Cricket'. Ravi Shastri, on the other hand, has commentated on some of the most iconic matches in Indian cricket history. When MS Dhoni hit the winning six of the 2011 World Cup, it was Shastri who said "Dhoni, finishes it off in style!".

Former RCB teammates talk about life and beyond

The interaction between Kevin Pietersen and Virat Kohli was also interesting to watch because the two players used to share the dressing room for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the initial years of the IPL. Pietersen and Kohli also talked about how they were dealing with the lockdowns which are in place to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. Virat Kohli is scheduled to captain the Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 with new teammates like Aaron Finch and Chris Morris.

