Virat Kohli Loves Amitabh Bachchan's 'AAA' Reference, Calls Him An 'inspiration'

India's skipper Virat Kohli responded to Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan's words of praise after the batting maestro's magical knock that saw India through in the first T20 on Friday. Virat Kohli's magnificent knock of 92 runs not only got India across the line but also allowed the hosts to complete their highest run-chase in T20I. The match also provided a preview as to how the hosts were preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia next year and the sight of Virat Kohli shifting gears in the middle of the match to turn the table for India and KL Rahul finding solid form as an opener are good signs for India. Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan had complimented Virat Kohli and had dedicated a famous dialogue for Kohli from the movie Amar Akbar Anthony to which the Indian skipper responded warmly and revealed that he loves the dialogue. Further, Virat Kohli hailed Amitabh Bachchan as an inspiration.

Virat Kohli responds to Amitabh Bachchan's compliment

Haha love the dialogue Sir. You’re always an inspiration. 🙌🏼 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 7, 2019

'You don't mess with Virat', says Amitabh Bachchan

As we got to see the aggressive side of Kohli in the 1st T20 after a long time, the celebrations that came with the skipper's attitude were an added privilege for the fans. It was a treat for the eyes of the spectators as Kohli ticked Williams' name off his book after dispatching him for a six, imitating Williams' style of celebration and exacting revenge from the Caribbean. Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to dedicate a sequence to Virat Kohli for his magical knock from his movie Amar Akbar Anthony. Amitabh Bachchan, through the dialogue, sounded a warning to West Indies and asked them not to mess with Kohli or they would be beaten black and blue otherwise.

T 3570 -

यार कितनी बार बोला मई तेरे को .. की Virat को मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ , मत छेड़ ...

पन सुनताइच किधर है तुम ...

अभी पर्ची लिख के दे दिया ना हाथ में !!!!

😜👏🤪

देख देख .. WI का चेहरा देख ; कितना मारा उसको , कितना मारा !!

( with due respects to Anthony bhai , of AAA ) pic.twitter.com/BypjyHdA86 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) December 6, 2019

