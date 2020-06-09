Virat Kohli Must Not Be Compared With Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Gavaskar: Javed Miandad

Cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli have all turned out to be the stalwarts of Indian batting of their respective generations. Sachin Tendulkar, who made his international debut in 1989, incited many comparisons with Sunil Gavaskar, who retired in 1987. Similarly, when Tendulkar retired in 2013, Virat Kohli became a new fan favourite as he is currently regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world.

Javed Miandad not in favour of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli comparisons

While the comparison between Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli for batting supremacy continues to remain a much-debated topic among fans and cricket experts, former Pakistan captain Javed Miandad does not believe the two cricketers must be pitted with each other. In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Miandad stated that it is unfair to compare modern-day batsmen to the batting icons of his generation. The 124-Test veteran, who represented Pakistan between 1976 and 1996, is of the opinion that batting was “tough” during his playing days due to the quality of pacers and the presence of bouncier wickets.

Javed Miandad additionally said that India will find it difficult to find another Sachin Tendulkar or a Sunil Gavaskar. He stated that while fans are free to idolise any batsman, it will not change an “individual’s class or quality”. By explaining why cricket was tough during his playing days, Javed Miandad cited the names of express pacers like Dennis Lillee, Jeff Thompson Richard Hadlee and Malcolm Marshall, who used to bowl on faster and bouncier pitches. Miandad further stated that batsmen like Sunil Gavaskar and to some extent Sachin Tendulkar had to adapt to different conditions, which ultimately displayed their grit and class.

However, the cricketer-turned-coach still spoke about current Indian captain Virat Kohli in high regard. Virat Kohli is currently the only batsman in the world to feature in top 10 rankings for batsmen in all three formats. The prolific run-scorer is also the only cricketer ever to simultaneously hold an average of above 50 in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

Javed Miandad said that batsmen like Sachin Tendulkar and Sunil Gavaskar who can make lasting impressions are often the ones who stand out the most. In that regards, the Pakistani veteran believes Virat Kohli has also been “admirable” for his consistent run-scoring abilities.

