Shane Warne Picks 'best' Between Viv Richards, Sachin Tendulkar, Brian Lara & Virat Kohli

Australia's spin wizard Shane Warne had no doubts at all when he picked Sir Vivan Richards as the best batsman he has ever seen but admitted that Virat Kohli is getting better than the legend himself. There have often been comparisons between the Indian run maestro and the West Indies legend. Virat Kohli idolizes his 'Big Boss' Sir Viv Richards and the latter too has admitted that the Indian skipper is the best in the business across all formats of the game. Australia's Warne feels that Virat Kohli is not far off behind Viv Richards and expects him to go past the legend one day.

'Just the best'

Speaking live on his Instagram handle, Warne revealed that while Viv Richards was the best batsman he had ever seen, Virat Kohli was soon catching up. Warne said that the Indian skipper was constantly pushing the debate as to who was better and said that it was tough to believe someone was better than the legend but Virat Kohli is on his way n doing so. Warne also picked Sachin Tendulkar and Brian Lara as the best batters he has played with.

Warne World XI: Batting lineup

Shane Warne picked Virender Sehwag and Sri Lanka legend Sanath Jayasuriya to open the innings for his side. Jayasuriya was regarded as one of the destructive openers during his time alongside Romesh Kaluwitharana. The No. 3 spot was given to cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who has scored a world record 18,426 runs in ODIs. The No.4 and No.5 spot went to West Indian legend Brian Lara and England's Kevin Pietersen. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara was handed the wicketkeeping duties in the side. England's Andrew Flintoff was named as the lone allrounder in the side.

Shane Warne World XI: Bowling lineup

Shane Warne's World XI bowling attack consists of three pacers and one spinner. The three pacers in the side are Pakistan legend Wasim Akram, West Indies legend Curtly Ambrose and the then fastest bowler in the world Shoaib Akhtar. New Zealand left-arm spinner Daniel Vettori was named the specialist spinner in the side.

