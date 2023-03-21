Season 16 of IPL is all set to kick off on March 31 in which defending champions Gujarat Titans will take on 4-time winners Chennai Super Kings. RCB will be looking to win their maiden IPL trophy. Faf du Plessis will be leading the side which has the likes of Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik, Wanindu Hasaranga, and many more top players.

RCB will start their campaign against Mumbai Indians on April 2 from their home ground M.Chinnaswamy Stadium. Ahead of the start of the IPL, Former RCB player AB de Villiers was indulged in a virtual chat with Virat Kohli where he asked the former Indian skipper about the 'worst runner' between the wickets.

Virat Kohli was taken aback by the question and he even said that it can create controversy but Ab de Villiers insisted Virat to answer the question. Virat Kohli named India's Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara as the worst runner between the wickets. Virat Kohli cited the example of a Centurian Test match from 2018 in which Team India was playing against South Africa. Cheteshwar Pujara was run-out in both innings.

'Not even in the frame...'

"Pujara was run-out in the first innings of Centurion Test and I said, 'Its OK', such things happen in cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara played a shot in the second innings and called Parthiv Patel for 3rd run, Pujara himself was running towards the danger end and he got run-out again and that too by a big margin", Virat Kohli added while leaving AB de Villiers in splits.