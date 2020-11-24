Virat Kohli Needs To Fire In ODIs, Otherwise India Will Lose 4-0 In Tests: Michael Clarke

Virat Kohli, along with the rest of the Indian players, arrived in Sydney on November 12 for the upcoming series against Australia. While the Indian captain is selected for all three segments (ODIs, T20Is and Tests) of the tour, he will be returning home to be with his pregnant wife after the conclusion of the opening Test at the Adelaide Oval. Speaking about Virat Kohli’s paternity leave, former Australian captain Michael Clarke recently stated that the right-handed batsman needs to make the most of the matches he will be playing before departing for India in late December.

India vs Australia 2020: Indian players begin training ahead of hectic Australian summer

Two days off the plane and #TeamIndia had their first outdoor session today. A bit of 🏃 to get the body moving! #AUSIND pic.twitter.com/GQkvCU6m15 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 14, 2020

India vs Australia 2020: Michael Clarke talks about potential impact of Virat Kohli paternity leave

Michael Clarke interacted with Sky Sports Radio on Tuesday, November 24. During the interaction, the 2015 World Cup-winning skipper said that Virat Kohli needs to “stand up and lead from the front” during the three-match ODI and three-match T20I series between November 27 and December 8. According to the cricketer-turned-commentator, Team India will be in “deep trouble for the Test matches” if they fail to make impact in the limited-overs contests.

Michael Clarke believes that Virat Kohli will also play a “big role” in the Adelaide Test. The 115-Test veteran said: “I think the tone he sets with this team will play a big role when he leaves, after the first Test match.” Clarke even boldly predicted that India might lose the Test series 0-4 if Kohli fails to get going as a batsman and as a leader.

India vs Australia 2020 updates and India squad for Australia tour

Virat Kohli is expected to play and lead India in all six of India vs Australia 2020 limited-overs matches prior to the Test series. The Test series, titled Border-Gavaskar Trophy, is also crucial in context of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship as both Australia and India are currently the top two sides on the points table. Here is a look at the entire Indian squad for Australia tour for the much-awaited series Down Under.

Updates - India’s Tour of Australia



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Sunday to pick certain replacements after receiving injury reports and updates from the BCCI Medical Team.



More details here - https://t.co/8BSt2vCaXt #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/Ge0x7bCRBU — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2020

