India Vs Australia 2020: Ricky Ponting Warns India, Names Player To Watch Out For

The highly anticipated India vs Australia 2020 series is at a touching distance. While the players from both the contingents gear up for the gruelling battle that awaits, former Australia captain Ricky Ponting has warned the touring nation of Australia's premier all-rounder, Marcus Stoinis The 45-year-old heaped praises on Marcus Stoinis and also called him as the player to watch out for.

Ricky Ponting mighty impressed with all-rounder Marcus Stoinis's new-found confidence

Being the head coach of the Delhi team in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Ricky Ponting got an opportunity to work closely with fellow Australian Marcus Stoinis yet again. In a conversation with cricket.com.au, the ex-cricketer spoke on the vital changes Stoinis has incorporated in his game, which have made him a force to reckon with in modern-day cricket. He revealed how he could spot the improvements in the 31-year-old's game right from the initial net sessions in the UAE.

Ponting highlighted how the dynamic all-rounder has honed his skills against spinners. He feels Stoinis had a tendency to slow down against spinners. However, he lauded the cricketer for overcoming the barrier, and spoke of how even the best of spin bowlers failed to stop him in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League. Marcus Stoinis shined with both bat and ball and was instrumental in the franchise's momentous success in the cash-rich league.

Marcus Stoinis has established himself as a floater in the batting line-up, who has performed well as a finisher over the years. However, Ricky Ponting is of the opinion that the right place for him to bat in the shortest format of the game is at the top of the order. After a strong show in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Ricky Ponting is confident of Marcus Stoinis's performances in the India vs Australia 2020 series. Here is a look at Marcus Stoinis IPL 2020 stats.

Marcus Stoinis IPL 2020 stats

The star cricketer featured in 17 matches for the Delhi side in the competition. He was a vital cog in their batting line-up and put up a decent show as well with 352 runs. Stoinis played several noteworthy match-winning knocks for his franchise and also crossed the 50-run mark three times. The batsman scored runs at a remarkable strike-rate of 148.52. The player also chipped in with crucial spells with the ball and finished the season with 13 wickets to his name.

How much is the Marcus Stoinis net worth figure?

As per celebrityearnings.com, the Marcus Stoinis net worth is estimated to be ₹9 crore (US$1.2 million). The all-rounder pocketed ₹4.8 crore for his stint with the Delhi franchise in the recently concluded IPL 2020. His net worth comprises of the earnings he receives from Cricket Australia for representing the Australian national side. He also earns a handsome paycheck from Western Australia for his appearances in domestic cricket.

Disclaimer: The above Marcus Stoinis net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image source: Marcus Stoinis Instagram

