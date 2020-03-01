Virat Kohli's Fiery Mouthful To Send Off Kiwis Invites Sarcastic 'Spirit Of Cricket' Jibes

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday oozed aggression after his counterpart Kane Williamson was dismissed cheaply on day two of the second test match between India and New Zealand. The deadly combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the second Test match, dismissing New Zealand for 235 at tea.

Virat Kohli was all charged up within the first two sessions of the second day’s play. In the 29th over, Bumrah scalped the wicket of Williamson, and just as the skipper was making his way to the pavilion, Virat Kohli gave him a send-off that was captured by a fan, and the video went viral on social media.

Furthermore, similar aggression of the Indian skipper was witnessed when Mohammed Shami dismissed Tom Latham. As the New Zealand opener was going towards the pavilion, Kohli let out some of his ferocity, which may or may not have been objectionable - while according him a send-off.

Nice ball from Shami, and great to see Virat endearing himself to the crowd again. #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/MkiFOqkeFN — Bernie McNamara (@maxbert_SA) March 1, 2020

READ: WATCH: Time stands still as Ravindra Jadeja leaps to pluck Wagner's shot from the skies

Netizens don't approve

The video garnered quick attention and netizens came up with a range of reactions. While some demanded demerit points, others took a dig at Kohli's 'Spirit of cricket award'.

Virat Kohli should be given a demerit point and a ban after that celebration and send off to Williamson. 👎 #NZvsIND #INDvsNZ — 😶 (@okaySTFU007) February 29, 2020

A human can't do it to kane ♥️... Favourite — Insideout (@Insideo20345127) March 1, 2020

This is what I personally hate Kholi, he’s an excellent players in all formats but his attitude isn’t for cricket — Mohamed Fazil (@fazil03) March 1, 2020

The Indian skipper had won the 'Spirit of Cricket' award for his gesture at the 2019 World Cup when he egged the crowd on to support and not boo Steve Smith soon after his return to international cricket from a one-year suspension for ball-tampering.

READ: Second Test: India 90-6 after dismissing New Zealand for 235 on day 2

India bundle out NZ for 235 on the second day

The deadly combination of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah brought India back in the second Test match, dismissing New Zealand for 235 at tea on day two of the second Test on Sunday. New Zealand resumed the day at 63 without loss and were all out for 235 at tea as the Indian attack enjoyed their best day in the series.

Shami took four wickets while Bumrah scalped three wickets. The bowlers were brilliant throughout the second day and also got good support from Ravindra Jadeja as India now enjoys a slender seven-run lead. The visitors had scored 242 in their first innings.

READ: WATCH: Trent Boult's vicious inswinger called unplayable after leaving Pujara nowhere

READ: Batsmen waste Shami-Bumrah's brilliant show, India on verge of another defeat