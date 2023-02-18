Virat Kohli Not Happy With Nitin Menon's Decision, Shows His Anger In Dressing Room; WATCH

Virat Kohli was seen fuming inside the dressing room during the second day of the ongoing India vs Australia 2nd Test taking place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Kohli looked in complete control in his innings of 44 runs before being given out LBW. Kohli was not happy with the on-field decision of umpire Nitin Menon.

On Day 2 India approached Australia's first innings total of 263 and continued from 21/0. While the openers gave India a steady start, the dismissals on regular intervals left India reeling at 179 for 7 at Tea, Day 2. No batsman could get going except for Virat Kohli, who after building the foundation was all set to get a big score. However, it wasn't meant to be as Matthew Kuhnemann's got him out LBW. It wasn't a clean dismissal as replays showed there was genuine doubt regarding where the ball hit. Some angles showcased it was bat first while some hinted it was pad first. But it was the on-field call of umpire Nitin Menon that proved to be crucial. Menon's on-field decision of out could not be overturned by DRS and hence Kohli went back to the pavilion.

Kohli not happy with umpire Menon's decision

Following his dismissal, Kohli went straight to the dressing room and saw the footage. He was visibly not happy with the decision of Menon and thus angry expressions ensued. Watch what happened inside the dressing room.