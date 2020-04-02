Virat Kohli Tells Kevin Pietersen That He Will Not Rest Until RCB Wins An IPL Title

Indian skipper Virat Kohli spoke about why the Royal Challengers Bangalore have not been able to win an IPL trophy despite having a lot of star-studded players in the past 12 editions of the tournament. RCB have reached the finals thrice in 2009, 2011 and 2016 respectively only to falter at the final hurdle. Kohli had said this to Pietersen during their one-on-one live interaction on social media. The conversation started at 19:00 IST as both the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mates came forward to have some fun and also to talk about cricket as well as COVID-19.

READ: Virat Kohli reveals who had nicknamed him 'Cheeku' during a live chat with Kevin Pietersen

'It was my goal and that has not changed'

"It was a great opportunity. I wanted to learn from the big players. You came in at the prime of your career. There was Kallis, Dravid and so many others. I wanted to learn and be the best of myself. If someone told me 12 years later these will be your numbers, I would have told him to 'get lost'. For me, the most important thing is how can I make my team win. It was my goal when I started playing and that has not changed", said Virat Kohli.

The IPL 2020 that was originally scheduled to kick off on March 29 has been postponed to April 15 due to COVID-19 fear.

READ: Michael Vaughan says IPL will be a great warm-up for the T20 World Cup in Australia

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

According to reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

As per a leading media network, the source said that either way, one thing remains clear. The source added that the IPL 2020 takes precedence whenever the markets open. That’s because the IPL 2020 remains the elephant in the room rather than the BCCI forcing it.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade-in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

READ: Krunal Pandya hails MS Dhoni, describes AB de Villiers, Kohli & Tendulkar in a word

READ: Aakash Chopra believes even Gautam Gambhir deserved MOM award in 2011 WC Final