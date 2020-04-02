Krunal Pandya Hails MS Dhoni, Describes AB De Villiers, Kohli & Tendulkar In A Word

As the uncertainty over IPL continues amid the Coronavirus crisis in the country, the cricketing world has come to a standstill. Several cricketers in the meanwhile have resorted to several activities to keep themselves busy. In a similar attempt, Mumbai Indians ace all-rounder Krunal Pandya on Thursday engaged in a Question & Answer session with fans on Twitter. Pandya answered several questions from the toughest bowler he has faced to his favourite sportsperson outside cricket.

'Best in the business'

When asked about his views on former India skipper MS Dhoni, Pandya stated that Dhoni is 'very down to earth, a legend and a role model.' The Baroda-lad also labelled South African batsman AB de Villiers as the 'Best in the Business and a legend.' When asked about Sachin Tendulkar, the all-rounder resorted to the most famous and widely used phrase for the Master Blaster - 'God of Cricket.' Pandya used 'Passionate' to describe Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Pandya also revealed that receiving his India cap was his best cricketing moment till date. "Every game for my country has been special for me, no matter what the format or opponent," he said. Speaking about his Mumbai Indians skipper, Pandya rated Rohit Sharma as 'Majestic' and added that the way he bats is 'pure magic.'

Stakeholders looking at the September-November window for IPL 2020

According to reports, the stakeholders are looking at the September-November window later this year to make the IPL 2020 season happen. The organisers are keen on having a go at this plan even if it’s a short season without foreign players.

If IPL 2020 indeed takes place without overseas players, there are fears that the tournament may lose its charm. According to a BCCI official, it would be exactly like another Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy if the foreign cricketers don’t play their trade-in IPL 2020. However, the IPL officials are still optimistic and are hopeful that the presence of top India stars at the IPL 2020 will be enough to attract the fans to the stadiums.

