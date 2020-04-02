Virat Kohli Reveals Who Had Nicknamed Him 'Cheeku' During A Live Chat With Kevin Pietersen

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealed how he got his nickname 'Cheeku' during his one-on-one live interaction with former English skipper Kevin Pietersen on social media. The conversation started between the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) team-mates came forward to have some fun and also to talk about cricket as well as COVID-19.

Virat Kohli on his nickname 'Cheeku'

During their social media interaction, Pietersen had asked Kohli how did he get his famous nickname 'Cheeku' to which the batting megastar took KP back to his Ranji Trophy days. He revealed that it was his Ranji Trophy coach who had given him the nickname 'Cheeku' which is a rabbit in Champak comics.

"I got this nickname from a coach in the Ranji Trophy. I used to have big cheeks then. In 2007, I thought I was losing hair. I got my hair cropped and my cheeks and ear stood out. I got the name from a cartoon character. The rabbit in the comic Champak," said Virat Kohli.

The social media conversation

The former England cricketer has been using his time in isolation to have conversations with various cricketers around the globe, talking about the game, the ongoing incidents around the world and more. Fans couldn't contain their excitement to see the two powerhouses engage in a talk, especially with Kevin Pietersen admitting that Virat Kohli still teases him for getting him out.

