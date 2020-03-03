Virat Kohli Reveals The Importance Of A Back-up Option In The Pace Department

Indian skipper Virat Kohli had hailed the pacers for their outstanding performance in the second Test. However, he also said that they would need a backup in the pace department as well.

'They are not getting any younger': Virat Kohli

While addressing the media during the post-match press conference after India were whitewashed in the Test series, Virat Kohli spoke about having a back-up in the pace department. He said that the current crop of fast bowlers are not getting any younger so they need to be very careful as well as very aware and accept that these are situations that can potentially come up. Kohli then mentioned that they should have the players can replace them and ready up and running as soon as possible.

The batting sensation also urged on the importance to identify who those next three-four players are that can keep the standard up in such a scenario as the team does not want to feel a void suddenly if a couple of bowlers miss out.

New Zealand whitewash India

India who had begun their day at 90/6 were eventually bundled out for 124 as the Indian lower-order batsmen could not hang around for too long after showing some resistance as they ended up setting a target of 132 for the Kiwis for a series win. In reply, the hosts seemed to be in a hurry to complete the formalities as openers Tom Latham (52) and Tom Blundell (55) added 103 runs for the opening wicket.

India did strike back with three quick wickets as Bumrah picked two of them but it was too little too late as the victory was a foregone conclusion for Kohli & Co. by that point. In the end, Ross Taylor and Henry Nicholls completed the formalities as New Zealand registered a comfortable seven-wicket win to whitewash India in the two-match Test series.

