Virat Kohli Pays Tribute To Martyrs Of 26/11 Terrorist Attacks On Mumbai

Cricket News

Mumbai terror attack: On its 11th anniversary on Nov 26, India captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to pay tributes to the martyrs of the unfortunate event.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
virat kohli

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter on Tuesday to pay tribute to the martyrs of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks by terrorists in 2008. Kohli’s tweet coincides with the 11th anniversary of the unfortunate event in which 10 Pakistani terrorists entered the city through the sea route. Check out the iconic cricketer's tribute on the micro-blogging site down below.

Virat Kohli pays tribute to 26/11 martyrs

On November 26, 2008, 10 terrorists entered Mumbai and launched a simultaneous series of attacks on various parts of the city. The locations targeted were Cama Hospital, Oberoi-Trident Hotel, Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Railway Station, Nariman Point among several others. The attack was considered to be one of the deadliest ones the country has ever faced which saw as many as 150 people losing their lives. The causalities also included several policemen and armed forces.

Apart from Virat Kohli, his Test teammates Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane and several other cricketers also took to social media to pay their tributes to the 26/11 victims. Check out some of their tweets down below.

India's home series against West Indies

Virat Kohli was recently selected in India’s squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days in the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

Published:
COMMENT
