Virat Kohli Plays Physio To Root As The Centurion Suffers Cramps; Fans Draw MSD Comparison

Even as England tormented India on the day 1 of the Chennai Test, skipper Virat Kohli won hearts as he rushed to look after his opposite number Joe Root when he went down with cramps. The Indian skipper went to check up on centurion Joe Root and helped him stretch his legs to help the English skipper suffering from muscle cramps after his brilliant innings. The English skipper toiled Indian bowlers as he managed to notch up a 100 in his 100th international Test match.

Virat Kohli's gesture towards his opposite number was hailed by netizens as several lauded the Indian skipper for upholding the spirit of the game. Several fans also recollected the similar gesture by former India skipper MS Dhoni, who during an ODI game, helped Faf du Plessis when the Proteas batsman suffered from cramps. Here's how netizens reacted:

Kohli helping joe root with cramp

Root Virat Kohli 😍#INDvENG pic.twitter.com/NfCKeUNYMR — ༄ᶦᶰᵈ᭄✿𝐘𝐚𝐬𝐡 ࿐ (@TheNameIsYash03) February 5, 2021

Respect for king Kohli pic.twitter.com/CICoDuRGB1 — ηєнα (@_dreamer__neha) February 5, 2021

King Kohli 🤴🤴🤴



Spirit of World Cricket 😊😊😊😍😍😍 — Dwaipayan Singha (@Dwaipayan_18) February 5, 2021

'Unusual looking surface': Root

Continuing his form from the Tests against Sri Lanka, England skipper Joe Root notched up his third consecutive Test century on Friday as he led the attack against India at the Chepauk. Riding high on confidence after the historic victory Down Under, the Men in Blue locked horns with England on Friday morning in the first Test of the 4-match series. Winning the toss, the visitors chose to bat first at the fresh Chepauk pitch and have made the most of it since then. While India managed to snatch to quick wickets in the first session of the day, the bowlers have since experienced a wicket-drought as Joe Root and Dom Sibley continue to exploit the brilliant batting conditions at the Chepauk.

After Ashwin and Bumrah's early strike, the bowlers have been tired out by Root and Sibley with the former reaching his third consecutive century. However, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah snuck a wicket in the last over of the day as he trapped Sibley in front of the stumps to deny him of his century. England are 263/3 at the end of play on day 1.

" It's (the leg) feeling alright, got a bit cramped there towards the end. I have to get some fluids in and I could do that overnight. Really pleased with the position we have got ourselves into, bit of a shame to lose Dom (Sibley) towards the end. We have to make use of a strong first day. I always felt it is going to play well. It is an unusual looking surface, but it certainly played really well. It is a bit on the slower side and I feel like it will spin as the game goes on, little bit of reverse swing as the day unfolded. It was a good contest and India have some good bowlers, made us work hard for our runs," said Joe Root at the end of day one.

