Pant's Chatter Behind Stumps Entertains Netizens, Fans Laud Him For 'keeping Spirits High'

With the much-anticipated India-England Test series getting underway with the first Test in Chennai, Rishabh Pant returned to action on Friday morning and so did his antics behind the stump. Carrying his chatter from Australia to India, a 'Peppy Pant' as pointed out by BCCI in a video shared from the game today kept the field sound and fans entertained. The young gloveman constantly kept chattering behind the stumps on Day 1 of the play to keep the fielders on their toes and sometimes a word of advice for the bowlers as India toiled hard to break the growing partnership between Dom Sibley and Joe Root.

Pant's verbal duets behind the stumps have been in the spotlight since his short banter with Australian captain Tim Paine during India's 2018/19 tour Down Under. In the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he starred particularly, Pant's chatter behind the stumps became the talk of the town even as he was heard singing songs which was caught by the stump mic. His antics continued at the Chepauk as he was caught saying, "Mera naam hai Washington, mujhe jaana hai DC," (My name is Washington and I want to go to DC) during Sundar's bowling. Watch Pant's banter behind the stumps here

Here's how netizens reacted:

"Mera naam hai Washington

Mujhe jana hai DC" - Rishabh Pant behind the stumps in Washington Sundar's over 😂😂pic.twitter.com/tnPqe5utUT#INDvENG — Shubz 🇮🇳 (@ShubzRohitFan) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant deserves appreciation for his comments from behind the stumps, understands the game, he's constantly trying to uplift the spirit of his teammates. Something that is likely to go unnoticed. #INDvENG #INDvsENG — Shiv Dhawan (@shivdhawan10) February 5, 2021

How do these batsmen spend hours with Rishabh Pant chattering away just behind them? ssssaabbbbbaaaaa... — Megha Kaveri (@meghakaveri) February 5, 2021

Rishabh Pant trying to lift up spirits of everyone from behind the stumps. Just amazing❤️ #INDvENG — Yashesh Vijay Rajyaguru (@yasheshr88) February 5, 2021

#INDvENG



Indian bowlers take 2 wickets in first session and then didn't get any wicket in next two session.



Rishabh Pant to break batsman concentration from behind wicket :- pic.twitter.com/Yw2gwB2XW6 — Prince Prabhakar (@Prince_P007) February 5, 2021

India-England lock horns at Chepauk

Riding high on confidence after the historic victory Down Under, the Men in Blue locked horns with England on Friday morning in the first Test of the 4-match series. Winning the toss, the visitors chose to bat first at the fresh Chepauk pitch and have made the most of it since then. While India managed to snatch to quick wickets in the first session of the day, the bowlers have since experienced a wicket-drought as Joe Root and Dom Sibley continue to exploit the brilliant batting conditions at the Chepauk.

After Ashwin and Bumrah's early strike, the bowlers have been tired out by Root and Sibley with the former reaching his third consecutive century. Sibley is currently 14 runs away from the 100-run mark. England are 261/2 as the play on Day one approaches end.

