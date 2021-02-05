Vaughan Criticizes Team India's Selection For Chennai Test, Asks 'When Will Kuldeep Play?'

As India face England in the first Test of the four-match series, Virat Kohli & Co. have been at the receiving end of criticism for snubbing Kuldeep Yadav once again from the playing XI despite being included in the squad. Former England skipper Michael Vaughan is the latest to join the bandwagon of criticism aimed at Team India's selection terming Kuldeep's snub as a 'ridiculous decision.' The former English skipper was full of praise for Joe Root and Dom Sibley and also remarked that the current English skipper would end his career as 'England's best batsman.'

Taking to Twitter, the former English skipper questioned when would Kuldeep Yadav get to play if he is being left out in home conditions despite several injuries. The Indian squad has been marred with injuries since its time in Australia and with several players currently in rehab, it was expected that the Men in Blue would find a place for Kuldeep Yadav in the XI considering the turning conditions at the Chepauk. The chinaman has been warming the bench ever since his dry run in the IPL 2019 and failed to appear even in a single match during the Australian Test series.

Ridiculous decision by #India not to play @imkuldeep18 !!! If he isn’t going to play at home with the injuries they have when is he going to play !!! #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 5, 2021

'Kuldeep is in scheme of things'

On the even of the Chepauk Test, skipper Virat Kohli had hinted at giving Kuldeep Yadav more game time since the England series would mark the beginning of the home season. Speaking of plans for Kuldeep Yadav, who has been warming the bench since he sprung to the limelight, Kohli said that with the start of the home season the chinaman will be in the 'scheme of things'. Asserting that the management tries to give goals to every player, Kohli sounded hopeful as he stated that Kuldeep Yadav 'has worked on certain areas'.

Root notches up another century

Continuing his form from the Tests against Sri Lanka, England skipper Joe Root notched up his third consecutive Test century on Friday as he led the attack against India at the Chepauk. Riding high on confidence after the historic victory Down Under, the Men in Blue locked horns with England on Friday morning in the first Test of the 4-match series. Winning the toss, the visitors chose to bat first at the fresh Chepauk pitch and have made the most of it since then. While India managed to snatch to quick wickets in the first session of the day, the bowlers have since experienced a wicket-drought as Joe Root and Dom Sibley continue to exploit the brilliant batting conditions at the Chepauk.

After Ashwin and Bumrah's early strike, the bowlers have been tired out by Root and Sibley with the former reaching his third consecutive century. However, pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah snuck a wicket in the last over of the day as he trapped Sibley in front of the stumps to deny him of his century. England are 263/3 at the end of play on day 1.

