Virat Kohli plays with puppy ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup clash, video goes viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli is not only for his remarkable cricketing skills but for his profound affection for dogs. Kohli's love for four-legged companions has once again come to the forefront with a recent heartwarming video of him cuddling a puppy during a practice session.

Virat Kohli enjoys a delightful moment with a dog

Kohli's deep attachment to dogs has been well-documented, evident through his active presence on social media platforms where he frequently shares delightful moments spent with his canine companions. In a video that has gone viral, Kohli can be seen playing with a dog while training for the Asia Cup 2023 Super 4 match against Pakistan.

Recently, the Indian star cricketer shared a touching throwback picture from his visit to Bhutan in 2019, capturing a beautiful moment of him embracing a puppy outside a monastery. In the snapshot, Kohli was seen wrapped in a heavy jacket, sporting a warm smile as he engaged with the adorable puppy. It is worth noting that Kohli's actor-wife, Anushka Sharma, had also posted similar pictures from their Bhutan expedition, revealing their mutual love for dogs.

Rain is expected in an epic encounter between India vs Pakistan

Meanwhile, the Asia Cup 2023 has entered its Super 4 stage, with a thrilling showdown between India and Pakistan on the horizon. Pakistan has already made an impressive start in this stage by convincingly defeating Bangladesh. However, the cricketing world's attention is now fixated on the India vs Pakistan clash scheduled for September 10 at the R Premadasa stadium in Colombo.

Image: AP and BCCI/X

Unfortunately, the weather in Colombo has cast a shadow over the proceedings. Persistent heavy rainfall has inundated the streets and roads of the Sri Lankan city for the past week. Initially, there were reports of the venue being moved to Hambantota to avoid the downpour, but logistical challenges have seemingly prevented such a relocation. With the unpredictable weather and the looming possibility of rain, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) added a reserve day to only the India vs Pakistan clash.