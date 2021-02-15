Virat Kohli, R Ashwin Make Sunil Gavaskar Mock England On National TV, Fans Left In Splits

There has been a lot of brouhaha over the Chepauk pitch used for India vs England 2nd Test. The surface used for the match has been conducive for spinners since Day 1 with the ball turning and bouncing like nobody's business. Former cricketer like Michael Vaughan and Mark Waugh have lambasted the Chennai wicket. While Vaughan termed the Chepauk pitch as a 'beach', Waugh called the surface as 'unacceptable' for Test cricket.

Sunil Gavaskar lauds Virat Kohli and R Ashwin's techniques, lambasts crictics

Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar has also shared his views about the Chepauk pitch. While commentating during the India vs England 2nd Test, the Indian veteran questioned England players' skills. Gavaskar said that India batted on the same pitch and managed to score 329 because England spinners let them score freely and didn't take advantage of the conditions. He further said that Indian spinners, on the other hand, used the pitch to their benefit and bowled England out for 134. Speaking about the same, Gavaskar reckoned that the scores in of the first innings show how Indian spinners are more skilled than England spinners.

The former cricketer also cited examples of Virat Kohli and R Ashwin who are currently at the crease and showing everyone how to bat on such tricky surfaces. Gavaskar lauded Kohli and Ashwin's techniques and stated that the two batsmen are batting on the same surface as England did, thus questioning the visitors' skillset at a time when India's second innings score crossed England's first innings one.

The 71-year-old also took a sly dig at critics who are complaining about the Chennai wicket. Gavaskar opined that one who wants to play only straight balls without any spin, can play at an indoor or on the astroturf cricket pitch where the ball will only come on straight to the bat. Gavaskar's commentary did not go unnoticed by fans on social media as here are some reactions on the same -

India vs England live score update

The hosts are truly miles ahead in the game at the moment with a massive lead. However, England got off to a great start on Day 3 of the India vs England 2nd Test as they grabbed five quick wickets to keep themselves in the hunt. At Lunch on Day 3, India's scoreboard read 156-6 with Virat Kohli batting on 38 and R Ashwin batting on 34. India are on the front foot with a lead of 351 runs and the hosts will look to add a few more runs before they decided to declare. On the other hand, England will want to wrap the Indian innings quickly to give themselves an outside chance to win the game.

