Virat Kohli Receives A 'special' Gift American Football Star Russell Wilson

In a special gesture, American footballer Russell Wilson sent his playing jersey to Indian Cricket Star Virat Kohli. Taking to his Twitter, Kohli thanked the footballer and seemingly looked happy. Kohli also shared the video on his Instagram in which he is thanking Russell as he is holding the jersey in his hand. Kohli said, "Thank you, Russell. This is a great gift. Match jerseys are always very special. It also has some stains on it. I am very happy to get this."

Russell, on the T-shirt, had written, "Virat you are a great player, I want to see you playing live. When I come to India, please be my tour guide." The Indian captain agreed to be Russell's tour guide. Kohli further said, 'I will do something for your favour soon. Hopefully, we will meet soon. '



Thanks @DangeRussWilson for this lovely gesture. 👍 A match jersey is always special to have and I'm happy to receive this. I will be returning the favour very soon. 😉 Looking forward to see you. 🤙 pic.twitter.com/hZe85qpyCw — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) December 13, 2019

Russell also responded to this and said that "Caira (Russell's partner) and I are eager to come to India and meet you and Anushka. See you champ!" Russell plays for the Seattle Seahawks in the National Football League (American Football) in the US.

