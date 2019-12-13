Virat Kohli Has A Suggestion From Kevin Pietersen To Get This Gifted Player In The Squad

Virat Kohli who has been a batting superstar across formats in this decade has been asked for a favour by Kevin Pietersen, who is his former Royal Challengers Bangalore team-mate after he saw something special on social media which has been viral for some time.

KP wants Kohli to pick a kid in his squad

Recently after having watched the video of a toddler showcasing some amazing cricketing techniques with a variety of drives that were pleasing to the eyes, Kevin Pietersen took to social media and urged the Indian skipper Virat Kohli to pick the little kid in the squad. The former English skipper then asked Virat whether the toddler would be picked. Even the fans were really impressed with the kid's lovely batting technique at such a young age. Here's what they had to say.

Michael Vaughan lauds the young talent

Earlier Kevin Pietersen's senior and former English team-mate Michael Vaughan had also appreciated the young talent on social media. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Vaughan who had led England to the 2005 Ashes triumph had shared the same adorable video of the toddler playing some top quality shots on the front foot. He then wrote that the kid surely has an English cat or dog.

Virat Kohli has the last laugh

Virat Kohli was the last man standing in what was a much-hyped banter between him and Kesrick Williams in the recently concluded T20I series against West Indies. This happened in the 18th over of the first innings of the series-deciding 3rd T20I on Wednesday. On the fourth delivery, Virat Kohli dispatched a slower one from Williams into the crowd and it was indeed a huge six. Meanwhile, after hitting that gigantic shot, the Indian captain at first appeared to have given a shocking expression but then he made it crystal clear that he had enjoyed the six as well as succeeded in taking the pacer out of the park thus winning the round three of this battle and having the last laugh over the latter. The Men In Blue beat the two-time world champions by 67 runs to seal the series 2-1. The first of the three-match ODI series will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.

