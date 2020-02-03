Ben Stokes Says He Will Abuse Virat Kohli In THIS Way Over Their Next Phone Call

A Virat Kohli-less team India trumped New Zealand by 7 runs at the Bay Oval to complete a 5-0 drubbing of the hosts. Ahead of the fifth T20I, the Indian captain kept himself out of the playing XI to give youngsters a chance in the series. In spite of India’s dominative T20I outing, Virat Kohli had a rather quiet series with the bat. The right-hander managed only 105 runs from four outings.

Ben Stokes pokes fun at Virat Kohli after NZ vs Ind 5th T20I

As the Indian team were celebrating their latest victory, several pictures of Virat Kohli (all with different expressions) from the Bay Oval were posted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on their official Twitter account. Taking advantage of ICC’s hilarious post, a leading online sports portal also took to the micro-blogging site and posted one of the pictures with a witty caption. In their image, Virat Kohli can be seen talking on a cell phone with a confused look on his face. The caption of their post was a comical query. Take a look at it.

Responding to the portal's hilarious query, England all-rounder Ben Stokes tweeted his own name. He also added the words “if you know, you know” in his reply. Virat Kohli, who started his career with a reputation of being overly-aggressive all the time, often uses a common Indian slur towards his opponents on the field. The slur rhymes with the name ‘Ben Stokes’ and the English cricketer is well aware of the same.

This is not the first time Ben Stokes has poked fun at Virat Kohli by referencing the latter’s usage of his common Delhi smear. Even last year, the 2019 World Cup hero took to Twitter and said that he was “tired” of being jokingly mentioned in tweets by Indian fans whenever Kohli uttered his on-field celebratory words. Check out last year’s tweet of Ben Stokes below.

I may delete Twitter just so I don’t have to see another tweet reading “He’s saying Ben Stokes”(when he’s clearly not😆)in reply to a video of Virat saying you know what 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️it was funny the first 100,000 times. — Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) June 16, 2019

