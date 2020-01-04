Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Headline Aakash Chopra's ODI Team Of The Decade

The cricketing fraternity has seen the rise of many cricket stars in the past decade. The decade saw the dynamics change in the 50-overs format, with 300+ totals no longer being a safe total. The decade saw some high-profile retirees in Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting and AB de Villiers among others. The decade also saw the rise of superstars in Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Steve Smith and Kane Williamson as the flagbearers of their nations.

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, MS Dhoni part of Aakash Chopra's team of the decade

The new year brought the end of the 2010s decade. Many experts have expressed what would be their team of the decade. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra, who attained a lot of fame as a pundit, has tweeted his side of the decade and there are some high-profile absentees as well as some surprise inclusions. Team India dominates Aakash Chopra’s ODI XI of the decade, with as many as 4 Team India stars in the mix.

#AakashVani Awards for the best in ODI in 2010s (decade)



Rohit

Amla

Kohli

ABDV

Ross Taylor

M S Dhoni

Shakib

Malinga

Starc

Bumrah

Tahir



What’s yours?? — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) January 3, 2020

Rohit Sharma, Hashim Amla picked as openers

Aakash Chopra has India vice-captain Rohit Sharma opening alongside former South Africa star Hashim Amla. Rohit has established himself as one of the very best since his move to the top of the order in 2013. He deservedly features in the team. His partner is Hashim Amla. He quite ferociously chased down Virat Kohli’s landmarks at the start of the decade and was one of the most elegant batsmen ever.

Chopra picks a strong middle order consisting of Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Ross Taylor

Team India captain Virat Kohli undoubtedly takes the No. 3 slot and there is nobody who comes close to matching the southpaw’s numbers. His RCB teammate AB de Villiers takes the No. 4 slot, beating the likes of Steven Smith, Joe Root and Kane Williamson to the spot. De Villiers was a standout player for South Africa and his ability to pace the innings while also playing crucial knocks made him of the best players of his generation. New Zeland’s Ross Taylor slots in at 5, having reignited his dwindling career later in the decade and forming a formidable partnership with Williamson to guide New Zealand to greater heights in ODI cricket.

MS Dhoni picked as a finisher, Shakib Al Hasan picked as the lone all-rounder

Aakash Chopra threw his weight behind MS Dhoni and named him is as the wicket-keeper of the side, while slotting him at No. 6. Dhoni’s selection is debatable considering the southpaw’s diminishing abilities with the bat. Aakash Chopra has picked Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan as the only all-rounder in the XI. Shakib has been instrumental in Bangladesh’s rise in stature as a limited-overs side. The all-rounder has held the top spot in the ODI rankings for all-rounders for the majority of the decade.

Jasprit Bumrah headlines Aakash Chopra's bowling attack of the decade

Aakash Chopra has picked only one spinner in South Africa’s Imran Tahir after picking up Shakib for the all-rounders' role. Sri Lankan ace Lasith Malinga and Australia’s Mitchell Starc are also included in the side after their impressive performances for Sri Lanka and Australia respectively. Jasprit Bumrah also makes it to Aakash Chopra’s ODI team of the decade, despite playing for only three years. Bumrah is the No.1 ranked bowler in the ICC Rankings.