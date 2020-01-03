Matt Renshaw's One-handed Wonder Turns Into Blunder After Bowler's Howler

Matt Renshaw had played a brilliant cameo of a 17-ball 30 towards the backend of the first innings during the Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat and Hobart Hurricanes at the Blundstone Arena on Friday. His knock included a boundary and a couple of maximums at a strike rate of 176.47. He was also involved in pulling off an unbelievable catch but was unfortunate on this occasion.

Matt Renshaw takes a blinder but his effort goes in vain

This had happened in the 18th over of the Hobart Hurricanes run chase which was bowled by Jack Prestwidge. The match was out of the Hurricanes' grasp by then as victory was a foregone conclusion after they had lost wickets at regular intervals despite getting off to a good start.

On the fourth delivery of that over, Prestwidge had bowled a tossed up delivery as Qais Ahmad heaved it to the leg side. For a moment it appeared that the ball might travel the distance but Matt Renshaw's brilliant athleticism ensured that he took an unbelievable one-handed catch ahead of the boundary. Sadly, his celebrations were cut short when the on-field umpire had signalled it as a no-ball as the bowler had overstepped the line.

Imagine having the best catch of your life ruined by a no-ball... #BBL09 pic.twitter.com/bWGO5UBG8W — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) January 3, 2020

Chris Lynn lights up the Blundstone Arena

Earlier, star power-hitter Chris Lynn had lit up the Blundstone Arena with his blockbuster batting performance after the Brisbane Heat were asked to bat by Hurricanes captain Ben McDermott. Lynn was involved in a 95-run stand for the second wicket stand with Max Bryant who scored a 36-ball 65.

The Brisbane Heat skipper scored an unbeaten 55-ball 88 at a strike rate of 160 which included 11 boundaries and three maximums as they went on to post a mammoth total of 212/3 in their 20 overs. In reply, the Hurricanes were restricted to 181/9 in their allotted 20 overs as the Chris Lynn-led side registered a 31-run win.

