Virat Kohli Named In The Star-studded List Of Players For Asia XI V/S World XI

Indian skipper Virat Kohli, former South African skipper Faf du Plessis, Caribbean power-hitters Chris Gayle, Kieron Pollard, etc. are some of the world-class cricketers who have been named for the upcoming three-match T20I series between Asia XI and World XI which will be played at Dhaka next month. The matches have been scheduled to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, are scheduled to be held from March 18 to 21. The Asia XI squad was announced by the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday.

Kohli's participation is yet to be confirmed

Even though BCB has said that Virat Kohli will play one match, sources in the know-how of things have mentioned that the Indian captain's selection is subject to confirmation owing to Team India's tight schedule. Meanwhile, other Indians who have been named in the squad include the likes of stylish batsman KL Rahul, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav, star pacer Mohammed Shami, young wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant and dynamic left-handed opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan.

Other players in the Asia XI squad include the likes of Afghan sensation Rashid Khan, Sri Lankan all-rounder Thisara Perera, veteran Bangladeshi wicket-keeper batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, young Nepal spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, etc. There are no Pakistani players as they are participating in the ongoing edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL). which concludes on March 22. Therefore, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) informed BCB that their players will not be available to take part in the series.

In case Kohli is named as the Asia XI captain and if he does not participate in the series, it remains to be seen what strategy the Asian team will adopt. On the other hand, World XI will be led by Faf du Plessis and apart from Chris Gayle and Kieron Pollard, the team will feature the likes of star English batsman Jonny Bairstow, Windies wicket-keeper batsman Nicholas Pooran, young Proteas pacer Lungi Ngidi, Australian all-rounder, Andrew Tye, New Zealand, and Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan, etc.

The squads:

Asia XI squad: KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami, Thisara Perera, Lasith Malinga, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Sandeep Lamichhane.

World XI squad: Alex Hales, Chris Gayle, Faf du Plessis (capt), Nicholas Pooran, Brendan Taylor, Jonny Bairstow, Kieron Pollard, Adil Rashid, Sheldon Cottrell, Lungi Ngidi, Andrew Tye, Mitchell McClenaghan.

