India-China LAC Clash: Virat Kohli Salutes Martyrs; Indian Army 'most Selfless & Brave'

Team India skipper Virat Kohli saluted the Indian Army bravehearts who were martyred after a violent faceoff with the Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on June 15. Taking to Twitter, Virat Kohli paid his 'deepest respects' to the soldiers who laid down their lives protecting the nation's sovereignty at Galwan valley. The Indian skipper hailed the Armed Forces personnel for being the most selfless and brave soldiers and offered his condolences to the family of the bereaved.

'Salute and deepest respect'

Salute and deepest respect to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect our country in the Galwan Valley. NO one is more selfless and brave than a soldier. Sincere condolences to the families. I hope they find peace through our prayers at this difficult time. 🙏 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) June 17, 2020

20 Indian soldiers martyred

India said on Tuesday that a violent face-off happened on late evening and night of June 15 in Ladakh's Galwan Valley as a result of an attempt by the Chinese troops to "unilaterally change" the status quo during de-escalation and the situation could have been avoided if the agreement at the higher level been scrupulously followed by the Chinese side.

During the faceoff, the External Affairs Ministry said, both sides suffered casualties and the Chinese side had departed from the consensus to respect the LAC in the Galway Valley. China has not released any information on the casualties suffered by the People's Liberation Army soldiers during the violent face-off in eastern Ladakh. While at least 20 Indians soldiers were martyred, 43 casualties have also been reported from the Chinese side including dead and injured, as per chatter accessed by ANI sources.

Here is the Indian Army's statement:

"Indian and Chinese troops have disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the standoff location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20. Indian Army is firmly committed to protect the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the nation."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also held a high-level meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah in the evening where he carried out a comprehensive review of the situation in eastern Ladakh where the two armies have been in a standoff for over five weeks. US intelligence believes 35 Chinese troops were killed.

