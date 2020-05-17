'Till The Time I'm Playing The Sport, I Will Be A Maniac': Virat Kohli To Sunil Chhetri

Virat Kohli told Indian football captain and good friend Sunil Chettri that he will continue to train like a 'maniac' during their recent Instagram live session. Kohli is the fittest cricketer and one of the fittest athletes as he never compromises when it comes to fitness. The Indian and RCB skipper had recently posted a video of him running around and sweating it out in the lane which might be at his Mumbai apartment. When Virat was appointed the full-time captain of Team India, he had said how he had sacrificed his lifestyle and eating habits in order to stay fit and prolong his career.

"It (fitness and training) is everything for me, I would not take credit for it, for me the biggest factor for my career going in another template has to be Shanker Basu. He was a trainer at RCB, he introduced me to lifting. I was a bit hesitant, I had some back issues, it was a totally new concept for me. But within three weeks I was amazed at the results that followed," Kohli told Chhetri.

"After that, he worked with me on my diet, I started paying attention to what was happening with my body, that's when I realised that because of my genes, I have to work twice or thrice on my body, I am doing the basic thing which my career requires me to do. Till the time I am playing the sport, I will be a maniac, if you are playing for the country, you have to work hard, if you cannot do that, then you should step away," he added.