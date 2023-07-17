Virat Kohli Set To Achieve Big Milestone, Will Join Sachin, Dravid And Dhoni In Elite List

Virat Kohli, often hailed as one of the modern cricketing legends, is an Indian cricketer who has left an indelible mark on the sport. With an impeccable batting technique and fierce determination, he has become a force to be reckoned with in all formats of the game. Kohli's insatiable hunger for success, coupled with his exemplary leadership skills, led to him being appointed as the captain of the Indian cricket team in 2014.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli will become only the 10th player in the world to achieve the feat

Apart from Kohli, only three other Indians have more than 500 international games

Kohli will next be seen in action during the 2nd Test against West Indies

Kohli on verge of achieveing another milestone

(Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni while playing for India. Image: PTI)

Virat Kohli is on the verge of achieving a momentous milestone as he prepares to play his 500th International match. This feat will place him among an exclusive group of players, with only nine others having accomplished this remarkable record in international cricket. Among the Indians, Kohli will become the fourth player to achieve this illustrious feat, joining the ranks of Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid.

The much-awaited 500th match for Kohli will coincide with the second Test against West Indies, scheduled to be held at the Queen’s Park Oval on July 20. For Kohli, this game holds immense significance as he aims to make it truly memorable with an exceptional performance.

India's thumping start to new WTC cycle

In the previous Test against West Indies, India displayed their dominance, securing a crushing victory by an innings and 141 runs. The triumph was fueled by the outstanding performance of Ravichandran Ashwin, who took an impressive 12 wickets, and the young talent of Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a remarkable 171 runs. Kohli contributed to India's total by scoring 76 runs.

India's win in the opening Test has proven to be crucial, earning them valuable points in the new World Test Championship cycle. Captain Rohit Sharma showed his faith in the spin bowling prowess of Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who led the Indian bowling attack on a spin-friendly pitch. Both off-spinners lived up to expectations, accounting for 17 out of the 20 West Indies wickets.

Image: AP