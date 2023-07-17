Virat Kohli Surpasses MS Dhoni, Eyes Sachin Tendulkar's Huge Feat In International Cricket

During the first Test against West Indies at Dominica's Windsor Park, India secured a commanding victory by an innings and 141 runs. Youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal impressed on his Test debut, scoring an impressive 171 runs. Rohit Sharma also scored a century while opening the batting. Virat Kohli played a gritty knock of 76 runs, contributing significantly to India's total of 421/5d in response to the Windies' first innings total of 150 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin's stellar performance, taking 5/60 in the first innings and 7 wickets in the second, further solidified India's triumph.

3 things you need to know

Also Read: U-19 Coach Requests BCCI To Help Cricket Flourish Says Dhoni And Kohli Are Inspiration

Virat Kohli on verge of breaking Sachin Tendulkar's record

Virat Kohli is set to achieve a historic milestone as he gears up to play his 500th international match for India in the upcoming second Test against the West Indies. Kohli's recent achievements have cemented his position as one of India's greatest cricketing icons. This victory in the first Test was not only remarkable for the Indian team but also for Kohli personally.

By being part of this winning match, he surpassed former Indian captain MS Dhoni in an elite list, putting him within touching distance of the legendary Sachin Tendulkar's all-time record.

Kohli's appearance in this match marked his 296th instance of being part of a victorious Indian team across formats, leaving MS Dhoni behind at 295 victories. Now, he stands just one step away from Sachin Tendulkar's record of being part of 307 Indian wins in international cricket. The upcoming second Test match in Port of Spain will be a landmark moment for Virat Kohli.

Top Indian players with most international wins

Sachin Tendulkar – 307

Virat Kohli – 296

MS Dhoni – 295

Rohit Sharma - 227

Yuvraj Singh – 227

Rahul Dravid – 216

Also Read: 'What Kinda Shot Is This?': Virat Kohli Amused By Warrican's Shot Selection- WATCH

Not only will he become the fourth Indian player to play 500 international matches, joining the esteemed company of Tendulkar, Dhoni, and Rahul Dravid, but he will also become the 10th player in cricketing history to achieve this remarkable milestone.

After declaring the innings with a lead of 271 runs, India bowled the Windies out for 130 runs in the second innings. Ashwin picked up a seven-wicket haul to help India cruise to victory on Day 3 of the match. Debutant Yashasvi Jaiswal was named the player of the match for his magnificent knock. The second Test match is scheduled to begin on July 20.

Image: AP