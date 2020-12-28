Virat Kohli Named ICC Men’s Cricketer Of The Decade; Here's How He Reacted

Indian captain Virat Kohli bagged the top honours at the ICC Awards 2020. The ICC Awards of the Decade, a one-off edition organised on Monday, December 28 to celebrate the cricketing achievements in the past 10 years, saw several Indian cricketers take home the biggest awards on offer. Virat Kohli, who won the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade, also won the prestigious ICC Cricketer of the Decade Award at the online ceremony.

Virat Kohli's award cabinet gets stacked with top honours at ICC Awards 2020

🇮🇳 VIRAT KOHLI is the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade 👏👏



🔝 Only player with 10,000-plus ODI runs in the #ICCAwards period

💯 39 centuries, 48 fifties

🅰️ 61.83 average

✊ 112 catches



A run machine 💥🙌 pic.twitter.com/0l0cDy4TYz — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

The incredible Virat Kohli wins the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade 🙌



🏏 Most runs in the #ICCAwards period: 20,396

💯 Most hundreds: 66

🙌 Most fifties: 94

🅰️ Highest average among players with 70+ innings: 56.97

🏆 2011 @cricketworldcup champion pic.twitter.com/lw0wTNlzGi — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2020

ICC Awards 2020: Cricketing fraternity reacts to Virat Kohli's awards

Virat Kohli, who scored 66 of his 70 international centuries during the stipulated ICC Awards period, claimed several accolades during the ceremony. Apart from the trophies that are set to further enhance Virat Kohli's awards section, the Indian skipper also garnered words of admiration from several cricket experts and some of the greats of the game.

Virat Kohli even spoke after he was acknowledged by the ICC with the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade and Cricketer of the Decade awards. In a video posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on their social media accounts, the batting icon said that it has been an “honour” for him to perform for his country. Kohli also added that his mindset has always been to give his “heart and soul for the team”.

Virat Kohli speaks after ICC’s top recognition; watch videos

It's been an honour to perform for my country: @imVkohli



Recipient of the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Decade award, Virat Kohli reveals what motivates him to chase down targets & lists his favourite ODI innings from the decade.



Watch the full interview 👉 https://t.co/gxlRgCy14n pic.twitter.com/Duw2X4Kf7G — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020

My mindset has been to give my heart & soul for the team: @imVkohli



For what has been a sensational career so far, the Indian Captain won the Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Male Cricketer of the Decade.



Watch as he reflects on the decade gone by 📹https://t.co/hCk2eT5ZOi pic.twitter.com/lV2yj2ndFL — BCCI (@BCCI) December 28, 2020

Virat Kohli stats in international cricket

Virat Kohli's stats in international cricket make for a staggering read. The right-handed batsman has represented India in 87 Tests, 251 ODIs and 85 T20Is since his debut in 2008. In Tests, he has plundered 7,318 runs at an average of 53.41 and in ODIs, he has stockpiled 12,040 runs at a prolific rate of 59.31. With 2,928 runs, he is the leading run-getter in the world in international T20 matches and is the only player to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus across all three formats.

Image source: BCCI Twitter

