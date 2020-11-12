Virat Kohli Slammed On Twitter For 'paternity Leave', Advise Him To Learn From MS Dhoni

Indian captain Virat Kohli led the Bangalore franchise to the Eliminator of the Dream11 IPL 2020 where their campaign was brought to an end by David Warner's Hyderabad. After having a fairly successful season, Kohli has departed from the UAE for the India vs Australia 2020 series that is set to commence on November 27.

India vs Australia 2020: Fans unhappy with Virat Kohli for paterntiy leave

The tour 'Down Under' is one of the most anticipated tours of the year and it was expected that Virat Kohli would be available for the entire tour as it will have a major say on the ICC World Test Championship rankings. However, the Indian captain will be absent from the last three Test matches against Australia to stay with wife Anushka Sharma, who is set to deliver the couple's first child in January.

The Kohli paternity leave news was confirmed by BCCI's press release where it was stated that the Indian captain would be back in the country in time of his first child's birth. As soon as the Kohli paternity leave news went viral, fans started sharing their opinions on the same. Several reactions poured in as fans had mixed reactions to the news.

While some fans supported Kohli's decision to be with his wife, there was also a certain section of fans who slammed the 31-year old for choosing his family over his country. In fact, fans also asked Kohli to learn from former India captain MS Dhoni who chose to perform his national duty by staying with the Indian team during the 2015 World Cup while his wife Sakshi was expecting their first child. Dhoni's daughter, Ziva was born on February 6, 2015, two days ahead of India's final warm-up game against Australia.

Here' how netizens reacted to the Kohli paternity leave news

Just heard Kohli won't take part in 3 of 4 test matches against the aussies due to 'Paternity leave'. We will play without our best test batsman.



Then we had dhoni who didn't come back to India during the 2015 wc when ziva was born. Priorities matter. #INDvAUS #INDvsAUS — Varun Garg 🇮🇳 (@IamV_Garg) November 9, 2020

Nothing imp than national duty, yet again Kohli proved he is not a leader — Sunil Kalyan (@sunilguts) November 9, 2020

Though I respect Virat Kohli and his paternity leave is very much genuine and he deserves it..



And that's why MS Dhoni becomes more special because his first priority was his Nation when Ziva was born.

It takes a lot of courage to become The MS Dhoni..!!#AUSvIND — Ashim Prakash (@apjpsinha) November 9, 2020

he his not able to be compare with the great cricketer

when u playing for a India, the 1st priority comes for the nation — Shrikant (@shrikantshivan7) November 11, 2020

India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

