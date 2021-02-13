Virat Kohli Stunned After Getting Clean Bowled On 0, Moeen Ali Celebrates: WATCH

After losing Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara, Indian skipper Virat Kohli was stopped by off-spinner Moeen Ali in the second India vs England Test. Kohli missed the ball completely as it turned sharply towards him and crashed into off and middle stump to take the skipper out for a duck. Ajinkya Rahane has replaced Kohli in the pitch and looks to create a good partnership with opener Rohit Sharma, who is just runs away from a century.

Apart from Sharma and Rahane, fans now have huge expectations from wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant. Indian captain Virat Kohli had won the toss earlier and opted to bat first at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. The hosts are currently trailing 1-0 in the series and by the looks of it, things can take a terrible turn for the worse. At present, India are 106/3 after 26 overs.

Excellent Delivery From Moeen Ali to Dismissed Kohli On Duck.

#INDvsENG



February 13, 2021

India vs England 2021: England win first Test

England won the first Test by 227 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Tuesday. The visitors, who decided to bat first, made a mammoth 578 runs, thanks to a sensational double ton by Joe Root. In response, India were only able to make 337, thus conceding a massive 241-run lead. Joe Root & Co then went on to score another 178 runs, setting a target of 420 runs. The home team led by Virat Kohli was not able to chase the target as they kept on losing their wickets. The entire Indian team was dismissed at 192, giving the visitors a comprehensive win.

India vs England 2nd Test: Fans react to Virat Kohli’s duck

Fans had huge expectations from Virat Kohli going into the second India vs England Test as he had made 72 runs in the second innings of the first Test. However, in an unfortunate turn of events that saw Virat Kohli head back to the pavilion for a duck, fans took to Twitter and asked the captain to stay focused.

“Sad to see Kohli is playing very worst against spin,” wrote a fan. “I'm missing acche din when virat used to score runs,” another supporter added. “I request you Virat, please think about it. You have a lot of time in dressing room and please come up with a decision. You are a great player but captaincy is affecting your play,” commented a third.

Virat Kohli has 26 ducks in international cricket but this is first time he is dismissed on 0 by a spinner. #IndvsEng — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) February 13, 2021

Image Source: BCCI.TV

