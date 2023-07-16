'What Kinda Shot Is This?': Virat Kohli Amused By Warrican's Shot Selection- WATCH

India is eyeing a bounce-back in cricket after losing the World Test Championship Final 2023 to Australia to continue their ICC trophy drought, as they last won the ICC Champions Trophy in 2013. However, they have shown new energy in India vs West Indies series, winning the first Test by innings and 141 runs.

3 things you need to know

India will host the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a century each, assisting India’s victory

Jaiswal was the Player of the Match in IND vs WI

Classic Virat Kohli comments on West Indies batting

India thoroughly outplayed the West Indies in the opening Test in Dominica, winning by an innings and 141 runs. India will enter the second and final Test in Barbados as the favourite thanks to their outstanding performance.

The stump mic recorded several funny interactions during the opening match, particularly featuring the Indian side, which received a lot of attention on social media. In one video in particular, Virat Kohli was seen making fun of West Indies wicketkeeper Jomel Warrican when they were on the pitch.

The event happened in the second inning of the West Indies team's batting at 129/9. When facing a flighted delivery from Ravindra Jadeja, Jomel Warrican attempted to play a sweep shot but mistimed it. Ishan Kishan attempted to catch the ball as it flew in the air but was unsuccessful. Virat Kohli made the light-hearted remark, "Ye koun si batting kar raha hai" (What sort of shot is this?).

Who dismissed Jomel Warrican in IND vs WI?

The West Indian player was subsequently dismissed by Ravichandran Ashwin for a total of 18 runs off only one ball, completing Ashwin's five-wicket haul in both innings of the game after their amusing interaction. In the first innings, Ashwin claimed five wickets, and in the second, he added seven more. Virat Kohli, meanwhile, had a fantastic effort in Dominica, adding 76 runs to India's enormous total of 421/5 declared.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, making his first appearance for India in any event, stole the show by putting up a match-winning display. Jaiswal scored 171 runs, including 16 fours and 1 six, for an excellent total. He batted for a day and a half, establishing important partnerships with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.