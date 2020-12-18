Marnus Labuschagne Dropped 'thrice', Jasprit Bumrah And Prithvi Shaw Face Fans' Wrath

Indian batsmen folded out for 244 on Day 2, as they managed to add just 11 runs to their overnight total of 233-6. While Jasprit Bumrah and others responded back strongly with the ball, they were not ably assisted by the Indian fielders. As many as three catches were dropped in a series of fielding blunders to reprieve Australia’s No.3 batter Marnus Labuschagne.

Also Read | Virat Kohli And Steve Smith's Bromance Gets New Name From Aussie Media; Netizens Divided

India vs Australia 1st Test: Fans slam Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw for fielding blunders

Australia’s prolific No.3 batsman Marnus Labuschagne was dropped thrice on Day 2 during his side’s first innings. Indian wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was the first to hand Labuschagne a reprieve when the batsman was still sitting uncomfortably on nought. Jasprit Bumrah induced an edge and the ball travelled between keeper Saha and the first-slip fielder.

Later, it was Jasprit Bumrah himself who dropped a sitter at boundary, when the batsman reached 12. Marnus Labuschagne took on Mohammad Shami’s bouncer, only to get a top-edge that flew towards the boundary. A while later, on 21, Prithvi Shaw dropped the easiest of chances while he was stationed at square leg.

Also Read | Pink Ball Thrills Netizens As India & Australia Duke It Out Under Adelaide's Twilight Sky

While Wriddhiman Saha was sparred of the fans outrage, fielders Jasprit Bumrah and Prithvi Shaw were subjected to severe backlash from Indian fans on social media. Here is a look at the three drop chances and some of the reactions by fans towards the fielders.

"That's a poor piece of keeping, not to get anything on it." - Ricky Ponting



Saha dives over the top of a Labuschagne edge... #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/dEpGdGinmH — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 18, 2020

India vs Australia 1st Test: Fans react to India’s poor fielding on Day 2

This is what called releasing the pressure on the batting team. Pathetic.. — Bhaskar (@Bhaskar21149095) December 18, 2020

I think bumrah dropped the match 😰 Smith and labuschagne very dangerous — laxman ram Saran (@Laxman26265601) December 18, 2020

Prithvi Shaw didn't drop the catch he dropped himself from the team. #AUSvIND — Desi Vichaar!! (@Abhi32931768) December 18, 2020

Pritvi shaw needs a short break from cricket.. watched his failures in the IPL and now he’s carried it to the national side! Gill to replace him in next test — Inspire (@im4sports) December 18, 2020

Also Read | India Fans Call Cheteshwar Pujara 'Modern Day Wall' As He Makes Australian Bowlers Toil

India vs Australia live streaming details for 1st Test

At the time of publishing, Australia reached 66-4 after 35 overs. Marnus Labuschagne, unfazed by the reprieves, was batting on 39 and was joined by Cameron Green at the crease. As of now, Australia still trail India’s first innings total by another 178 runs.

For the India vs Australia 1st Test live telecast in India, fans can tune into Sony Pictures Sports Network (SONY TEN 1, SONY TEN 3 and SONY SIX). Meanwhile, for India vs Australia live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the BCCI and Cricket Australia. The live streaming of the match is also available for fans on the SonyLIV app.

Also Read | Virat Kohli Reveals First Moment That Made Him Feel Capable To Play For India: WATCH

Image source: cricket.com.au

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.