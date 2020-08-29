Virat Kohli Shares Delight With Netizens, RCB Fans On Returning To Nets After 5 Months

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore have completed their quarantine period of 6 days as per the SOPs laid out by the BCCI and have finally resumed their training in Dubai. The RCB contingent reached Dubai on August 21 for the IPL 2020. Kohli along with the RCB squad recommenced preparation for the tournament with a net session.

The team went out on to the field after a long gap. The RCB captain went out to bat for the first time in 5 months. Along with the skipper, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Navdeep Saini and Mohammad Siraj had a go in the nets too.

With introducing Mike Hesson as the team director and Simon Katich as the new head coach, the RCB side will aim to clinch their maiden IPL title this season. The management has revamped certain aspects where they felt the franchise was falling short. For instance, Hesson in a social media interaction spoke about their new improved bowling attack being instrumental in the team turning around their fortunes in the IPL 2020. The onus won't only be on their batting, but their bowling line-up too will compliment it as per Hesson.

The RCB had adopted video-conferencing as a medium for their team meetings during their self-isolation. They also are scheduled to adopt a 'Personalised Training Approach' during their upcoming practice sessions.

Been 5 months since the last time I stepped onto the field. Felt like 6 days when I got into the nets 😃. Great first session with the boys 👊 @RCBTweets pic.twitter.com/24G7XhnUyK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 29, 2020

The India captain on his Twitter account, shared images from the practice session as he expressed his delight to return to nets after a gap of 5 months. Virat Kohli was spotted wearing a new golden helmet as he came out to bat in the nets. He was also seen having a very intense conversation with Mike Hesson during the session. RCB took to their Twitter account to post about Virat Kohli hitting a pull shot to a bouncer from a left-arm pace bowler.

Anushka Sharma pregnant, Virat Kohli to turn father in January 2021

Anushka Sharma shared a picture on her social media with Virat Kohli wherein they can be seen striking a pose together. But it is Anushka's baby bump which entirely stole the show. The soon-to-be mother can be seen sporting an infectious smile and the glee in Kohli's eyes was unmissable.

IPL 2020: Dates yet to be revealed

The league is slated to commence from September 19 and end on November 10. Considering the COVID-19 situation, this edition will be held in the UAE. All the franchises must comply with the stringent guidelines and SOPs laid out by the BCCI.

