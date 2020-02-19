Virat Kohli Broaches 'retirement' & Formats: Three Rigorous Years Ahead; Then We'll Talk

Indian skipper Virat Kohli said that he wants to play all the three formats for at least the next three years despite workload taking a toll on him during the media interaction ahead of the first Test against New Zealand starting from Friday. Kohli's main focus is on the next three ICC events which include the T20 World Cups in 2020 & 2021 respectively and the ODI World Cup in 2023 before he plans to slow down.

"My mindset is on the bigger picture as I prepare myself for a rigorous three years from now and after that we might have a different conversation," Kohli replied when asked if he is having second thoughts about quitting at least one format after the 2021 World T20 in India.

'Ít does take a toll on you': Kohli

"It's not a conversation you can hide away from in any manner. It is around eight years now that I have been playing 300 days a year, which includes traveling and practice sessions. And intensity is right up there all the time. It does take a toll on you," the Indian captain was forthright in his reply. "It's not that the players are not thinking about it all the time. We do choose to take a lot more breaks individually even though the schedule might not allow you to. Especially from guys, who play all the formats."

Kohli on captaincy & when to slow down

Virat, under whose leadership the Indian team are at the summit of the ICC Test Rankings since October 2016 went on to say that it is not easy being captain having that intensity in the practice sessions. He said that it does take a toll on him but periodic breaks seem to work okay for him. Meanwhile, the 'Captain Fearless' also mentioned that when his body cannot take it anymore by the time he is 34-35, he will have a different conversation at that time.

The top-ranked Test batsman then added that he has no issues at all for the next two-three years.

"I can keep going on with the same intensity and also understand that the team wants a lot of my contribution in the next two to three years so that I can ease into another transition that we faced five-six years ago," he said referring to the retirements of Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, and VVS Laxman.

