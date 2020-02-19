Virat Kohli Is The 'Pitbull' Of Cricket: Ravi Shastri Says Ahead Of NZ Vs Ind Tests

Team India's head coach Ravi Shastri is full of praise for the current Indian team and is hoping for this new generation team to get its hands on the T20 World Cup later this year. Shastri was appointed the coach of the Indian team after Anil Kumble resigned from his post in 2017. Shastri and Kohli have delivered some superb performances for Team India and the team is currently on the top of the ICC Test Championship Points Table.

ALSO READ | Virat Kohli expresses gratitude to fans after reaching Indian record 50 million followers

Ravi Shastri talks about NZ vs IND World Cup Semi-final

Speaking at an event last month, it was reported that Shastri spoke about the new generation of Team India under Virat Kohli. During this, the Indian head coach reflected on India's upsetting loss in the semi-final at the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup. Shastri mentioned how the team was in shock after being knocked out of the World Cup but the fans remained supportive of them. The Indian head coach projected that the current Indian side could go on to become like what Australia was in the late 90s and 2000s if they end up getting their hands on the ICC World Test Championship and the T20 World Cups in 2020 and 2021.

ALSO READ | Fit-again Trent Boult 'can't wait' to get Indian skipper Virat Kohli out in NZ vs IND

Ravi Shastri lauds Virat Kohli's maturity and aggression

Talking about the world's best Test batsman and Indian skipper, Virat Kohli, the Indian head coach cited how the captain sets a culture in the team that focuses on health and fitness. Shastri also acknowledged that the players may go through disagreements but he feels that these problems do not add to the team's detriment. Shastri added how Kohli has cooled down over the years and is much more mature when handling extreme emotions and situations.

ALSO READ | 'Even the Boss had to wait 6 WCs': Ravi Shastri's take on Sachin Tendulkar's Laureus gong

The former Team India opener also acknowledged how he and Kohli synergise through their mindsets. Adding to all this, Shastri mentioned how at the flick of a switch, Virat Kohli can be very aggressive towards his opponents and lead the team from the front. "When he puts on those whites and crosses the boundary line, he’s like a pitbull.", Shastri was quoted as saying by a leading Indian publication.

India will play two Test matches against New Zealand and three ODIs against South Africa before IPL 2020 begins on March 29.

ALSO READ | Ravi Shastri brings back classic 'Shastri-ism' as India beat New Zealand in a "Super Game"