Cape Cobras Vs Dolphins Momentum One Day Cup Live Streaming, Pitch And Weather Report

Cape Cobras will square off against Dolphins in the 14th match of the Momentum One Day Cup. The match will take place on Wednesday, February 19 at Newlands in Cape Town. It will commence at 5:00 PM (IST).

Cape Cobras vs Dolphins Live Streaming

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on SuperSport and CSN, which are the official broadcasters for the Momentum One Day Cup. In the Indian subcontinent, you can catch all the live updates on the Cricket South Africa app or website.

Cape Cobras vs Dolphins Pitch Report

It is set to be an equal sort of battle between bat and ball. There's only one match played on this ground this season, in which the team batting first easily managed to score past 300. The chasing team found it difficult as the pitch slowed down which is why they ended up losing the game. The team winning the toss would like to bat first.

Cape Cobras vs Dolphins Weather Report

According to Accuweather, there are no chances of rain on Wednesday and the weather is expected to stay clear. The temperature is expected to deviate between 19 and 27 degrees Celsius throughout the day and wind will blow at a rate of 15 to 24 km/hr.

Cape Cobras vs Dolphins Preview

Cape Cobras are placed fifth on the points table with 8 points to their name. They lost their last match narrowly against Lions by 1 wicket. The Cobras have two wins and three losses. A lot will depend on their seasoned campaigners like Zubayr Hamza and Pieter Malan. On the other hand, Dolphins are the table-toppers with 14 points to their name. They have three wins and one loss in four games. They won their last game against Dolphins by 6 wickets. They will look to win this fixture and continue their good run.

IMAGE COURTESY: DOLPHINS CRICKET TWITTER