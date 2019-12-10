Virat Kohli’s Birthday Wish To MS Dhoni Is The Most Retweeted Indian Sports Tweet Of 2019

Even though MS Dhoni is yet to make an international appearance since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian captain Virat Kohli has made it clear that the maverick wicketkeeper-batsman remains an inspiration for him. A few months ago, Virat Kohli wished his predecessor on Twitter on his 38th birthday this year in which he stated that Dhoni will forever remain his captain. Check out the tweet by Virat Kohli down below.

Happy birthday mahi bhai @msdhoni. Very few people understand the meaning of trust and respect and I'm glad to have had the friendship I have with you for so many years. You've been a big brother to all of us and as I said before, you will always be my captain 🙂 pic.twitter.com/Wxsf5fvH2m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) July 7, 2019

Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni duo conquers social media

Since then, the tweet has been rated as the most retweeted sports tweet of 2019 by Twitter India. Twitter India acknowledged the fact on their platform by stating the same on Tuesday. Kohli and Dhoni's camaraderie is loved by fans, which puts water on speculations by media about an alleged rift between them.

In the world of sports, this Tweet from @imVkohli stole people's hearts 😍becoming the most Retweeted sports-related Tweet https://t.co/lW2FdqYzj7 — Twitter India (@TwitterIndia) December 10, 2019

MS Dhoni going forward

The future of MS Dhoni with the Indian team still remains unclear after the recent comments made by head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri stated that the upcoming IPL 2020 will play a major part in deciding whether Dhoni will be booking a flight to Australia or not. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently leading team India in the ongoing home series against West Indies. The two nations will face each other in the series-deciding third T20I on December 11 at the Wankhede Stadium. The T20I contest will then be followed by a three-match ODI series which will be played between December 15 and 22.

