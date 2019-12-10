The Debate
Virat Kohli’s Birthday Wish To MS Dhoni Is The Most Retweeted Indian Sports Tweet Of 2019

Cricket News

Virat Kohli wished MS Dhoni on his 38th birthday this July 7. His tweet has since become India's most retweeted sports-related tweet, according to Twitter.

Written By Aakash Saini | Mumbai | Updated On:
Virat Kohli

Even though MS Dhoni is yet to make an international appearance since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Indian captain Virat Kohli has made it clear that the maverick wicketkeeper-batsman remains an inspiration for him. A few months ago, Virat Kohli wished his predecessor on Twitter on his 38th birthday this year in which he stated that Dhoni will forever remain his captain. Check out the tweet by Virat Kohli down below. 

Virat Kohli-MS Dhoni duo conquers social media

Since then, the tweet has been rated as the most retweeted sports tweet of 2019 by Twitter India. Twitter India acknowledged the fact on their platform by stating the same on Tuesday. Kohli and Dhoni's camaraderie is loved by fans, which puts water on speculations by media about an alleged rift between them.

MS Dhoni going forward

The future of MS Dhoni with the Indian team still remains unclear after the recent comments made by head coach Ravi Shastri. Shastri stated that the upcoming IPL 2020 will play a major part in deciding whether Dhoni will be booking a flight to Australia or not. Meanwhile, Virat Kohli is currently leading team India in the ongoing home series against West Indies. The two nations will face each other in the series-deciding third T20I on December 11 at the Wankhede Stadium. The T20I contest will then be followed by a three-match ODI series which will be played between December 15 and 22.

