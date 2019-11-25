Virat Kohli Stuns Fans On Twitter By Naming His Fittest Cricketer In The Indian Team

Ravindra Jadeja is unarguably one of the best fielders in the world. Batsmen often hesitate to take that extra run whenever the ball goes towards Jadeja’s direction. His ability to take incredible catches and inflicting close runouts makes him a valuable asset on the field for the captain and the bowlers. Recently, Indian skipper Virat Kohli took to Twitter to post a picture of himself and Rishabh Pant losing a race against Jadeja during a training session.

Love group conditioning sessions. And when Jaddu is in the group, it’s almost impossible to outrun him 😃👌. @RishabhPant17 @imjadeja pic.twitter.com/QMK4nysoFh — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 25, 2019

Just a day after India’s thumping victory over the visiting Bangladesh team, captain Virat Kohli posted an image of a training session where the cricketer is seen racing alongside Jadeja and Rishabh Pant. In the caption, Kohli stated that he loves group training sessions and it is impossible to outrun Jadeja whenever he is participating. Kohli himself is known to be a quick runner between the wickets but the skipper has always been a fan of Jadeja’s fitness.

Both Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja were recently selected in India’s squad for the upcoming home series against West Indies. West Indies are scheduled to tour India in December and will play three T20Is and three ODIs over the course of 16 days across the country. The series will begin with the first of three T20Is on December 6 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad.

