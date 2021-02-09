Virat Kohli Urged To Bring Mayank Agarwal Back After Rohit Sharma's Failures In Chennai

India's mammoth chase of 420 in the final session on Day 4 of the India vs England 1st Test began on an abysmal note after they lost seasoned Rohit Sharma for just 12. The opener started his innings on a high as he fetched a four and a six off Jofra Archer off consecutive balls. However, a lapse in concentration against Jack Leach saw him throw away his wicket.

ALSO READ | Virender Sehwag's 85 In 2008 Chennai Test Talked About, Rishabh Pant Backed To Emulate Him

Fans disappointed with Rohit Sharma's consistent failures, back Mayank Agarwal to open

Rohit's vulnerability against left-arm spinners was exposed once again as he was cleaned up by Leach while playing down the wrong line, thus extending his poor run of form. Rohit, who made a comeback after recovering from an injury during the final two Tests in Australia, hasn't been at his best. The 33-year old managed to score just 129 runs across four innings at a dismal average of 32.25 on the tour Down Under.

Considering Rohit's sensational record at home, it was expected that the batsman would once again be back amongst the runs. However, his outings in the India vs England 1st Test have been extremely disappointing. In the two innings of the first Test against England, Rohit has managed scores of 6 and 12.

ALSO READ | India vs England 2021: How to buy tickets online for 2nd Test in Chennai?

Twitter erupted after the Mumbai-based cricketer once again failed to perform when his team needed him the most. Several reactions poured in as fans slammed Rohit Sharma and urged captain Virat Kohli to give a chance to Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul, who are warming the bench. Here's a look at a few reactions.

I think rohit is more a white ball player..yes last season he scored more runs in test still..mayank shld be our test opener — iAkashThomas (@AkashTh21436889) February 8, 2021

Can invest in Mayank and Gill

RS is already close to 33 or 34 — vishnu sai (@vishnusaiv) February 8, 2021

Anytime i am reminded of Mayank Agarwal

I feel so gutted man Did so much work to reach here & sitting out due to a few failures

I hope he somehow gets back his place.. — Sahil (@cricketsahil10) February 8, 2021

Irrespective of the result tomorrow, India surely needs to make 2 changes in the team for 2nd test. Bring in Mayank & Kuldeep in place of Rohit & Nadeem. — Jiten Gajaria (@jitengajaria) February 8, 2021

Prithvi Shaw was dropped after scoring 1 50+ inning in his last 6 innings which all came in SENA



Mayank Agarwal was dropped after 4 failures even after top scoring in Newzealand for India all in Overseas



Rohit Sharma has just 1 50+ score in last 8 innings in which 4 are at home — #MakePantViceCaptain (@Aivy_one8) February 8, 2021

I think it is time for Rohit to go in tests. 3 consecutive tests he has failed from the same match situation. If people cannot learn from the past, they cannot stay. Hope Mayank/KL open and then Axar replaces Nadeem. — Balaji Viswanathan (@balajivis) February 8, 2021

In the second match, Rahul should be given a chance in place of Rohit.#ENGvIND #INDvsENG — Shivam Jaiswal 🇮🇳 ❤️ (@7shivamjaiswal) February 8, 2021

ALSO READ | India vs England live: Fans predict dull draw, Chennai curator under fire for lifeless pitch

India vs England live score update

After gaining a massive lead of 241, England scored runs at a brisk rate and were eventually bowled out for 178. Skipper Joe Root top-scored with 40 whereas Ashwin was the pick of the bowlers for India with sensational figures of 6/11. India didn't have the best of starts to their second innings as they lost the opener, Rohit Sharma, for 12. At Stumps on Day 4, India's scoreboard read 39/1 with the hosts needing another 381 runs on the final day.

The Day 5 began on an awful note for the hosts as they lost Pujara early who was dismissed by Leach for 15. At the time of publishing this article, India's scoreboard read 104/4 after 30.2 overs. India have a herculean task in front of them to survive the final day on a turning Chepauk pitch. England, on the other hand, need 6 wickets to go 1-0 up in the series.

ALSO READ | India vs England 1st Test: Fans' query on visitors wearing black armbands revealed

SOURCE: CRICKET.COM.AU

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.