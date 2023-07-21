Virat Kohli with his 76th international Test ton equals Sir Don Bradman's legendary record

The India vs West Indies 2nd Test, taking place at Queen's Park Oval, was already destined to go down in history books as Virat Kohli's 500th international match but the protagonist of the show was in the mood to make it more memorable hence he registered his 29th Test ton in the match. Upon attaining the mark, Kohli has broken another set of records, and also taken the parallel position with the great Sir Donald Bradman. Moreover, has eclipsed a fellow member of the Fab 4 group.

3 things you need to know

Virat Kohli scored the 29th Test century of his career in the 2nd IND vs WI Test

Virat Kohli equals the record of Sir Donald Bradman

Kohli has so far scored 76 centuries in international cricket

Virat Kohli equals Sir Don Bradman's record

From the outset, Virat Kohli looked determined to score a big innings in the match and indeed he went on to score a century knock. Kohli, who never ceases to amaze his fans and the individuals of cricket world has scored a mammoth 76th century of his career. Among the 76, 46 have come in ODIs, 1 in T20s, and the rest i.e., 29 have come in the longest format of the game.

The 29 Test tons make him stand toe-to-toe with Sir Don Bradman, who finished his career at this number. At one point in the history of cricket, Bradman held the record for scoring the most centuries until Sunil Gavaskar broke it and took the standard to 34. Kohli, however, has equaled the record of Don Bradman and in the process has also left Kane Williamson behind, who has till now made 28 hundred or more scores in Tests. As compared to other members of the Fab 4- A popularised group that incorporates four modern-day great batsmen- Virat Kohli is at par with Steve Smith, who also has 29 centuries in Test cricket and is one behind Joe Root, who recently completed his 30th Test hundred.

Virat Kohli second after Sachin Tendulkar

While the race is on when it comes to Test cricket, but upon accumulating the 100-run scores of all three formats, Kohli takes the lead and goes miles ahead of others. At 76 centuries, he is only behind Sachin Tendulkar on the global circuit and is vying to supersede him in ODIs as the gap is steep and 4 more centuries will take him past Tendulkar. However, the Master Blaster's 51 centuries in Tests tend to remain as the record to beat.