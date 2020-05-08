Virat Kohli Gives Crucial, Motivational Fitness Update In Quarantine To Fans

The coronavirus pandemic has brought life to a standstill across the world. All the major sports tournaments have been cancelled for quite some time now and it doesn't look like sporting action will resume anytime soon. India is under lockdown till May 17 and looking at the current situation across the country, the lockdown will extend in all likelihood.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Dinesh Karthik wants IPL 2020 to happen for getting to work with McCullum, Morgan

Virat Kohli provides fitness update amidst India lockdown

Cricketers are also quarantined in their homes for a long time now. They are always on the road either training or playing which ensures they are fit. When the cricketing action resumes, their fitness will be a major factor.

Meanwhile, India skipper Virat Kohli has provided an update on his fitness. Virat Kohli said he would be in a good position to start from where he left when normalcy is restored and cricket resumes. While speaking on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected, Virat Kohli said he is keeping himself positive and happy and just looking forward in life so that whenever he returns to the game, he knows he will be in a good position to start off from where he left.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Virat Kohli talks about IPL 2020; says 'Optimistic that it will be played at some stage'

Virat Kohli also spoke about the importance of staying at home, finding motivation and focusing on fitness and training despite limited resources. While speaking to his fans during the show, Virat Kohli also spoke about the things he misses while staying at home like the IPL, the excitement the tournament brings for the players and the fans and the magical moments that are created.

Virat Kohli & Anushka Sharma mourn the loss of their dog Bruno

On Wednesday, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared the news of the demise of their pet dog, Bruno. Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma took to their social media handles and shared pictures with Bruno. Virat Kohli wrote that Bruno had graced their lives with love for 11 years but made an eternal connection with everyone around him. Anushka Sharma too shared an adorable picture where Bruno can be seen relaxing with the couple. Check out the pictures shared by Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma.

ALSO READ | India lockdown: IPL 2020 would be preferred by ICC over T20 World Cup, Asia Cup: Ex-Pak batsman Basit Ali

Rest in peace my Bruno. Graced our lives with love for 11 years but made a connection of a lifetime. Gone to a better place today. God bless his soul with peace 🙏❤️ pic.twitter.com/R1XSF3ES5o — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 6, 2020

ALSO READ | India lockdown: Mohammad Azharuddin rules out MS Dhoni's India return after IPL 2020 postponement

IMAGE COURTESY: PTI