MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina Announce Retirement: Here's What Happened At CSK Camp In Chennai

Moments after former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni announced his retirement from limited-overs international cricket on Saturday, his teammate Suresh Raina joined him in his second innings as the 'number 4' batsman, too, hung up his boots. Raina and Dhoni, both were together on Saturday in Chennai training at the CSK camp as they announced their decisions. Their IPL franchise - CSK - posted a video of the moment after they made their decision public giving in a sneak peek of how their teammates reacted to 'Thala' and 'Chinna Thala's' retirement from international cricket.

In the video shared by CSK, Raina can be seen coming back from training session to the dressing room where he and skipper MS Dhoni are congratulated by their players. Coach Lakshmipathy Balaji, Kedar Jadhav and Piyush Chawla can be seen in the video as well. MS Dhoni and Suresh Raina are also seen sharing a warm hug as they called it a day on their journey with the Men in Blue. The duo will next be seen in action in the IPL 2020 which is set to commence from September 19 in the UAE. According to reports, the franchise will depart for the Middle East on August 21.

CSK gives a sneak peek into the dressing room

MS Dhoni hangs his boots

Putting an end to his 16-year-old journey, former Team India skipper MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Taking to social media, Dhoni shared a compilation of his journey so far to make the announcement. The Ranchi-lad made his debut in 2004 against Bangladesh and went on to lead the Men in Blue to win the ICC 2011 World Cup, ICC Champions Trophy in 2013 and the 2007 T20 World Cup.

"Thanks a lot for your love and support throughout. From 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," the Ranchi-lad captioned the video.

Rain joins Dhoni

Following MS Dhoni, Team India batsman Suresh Raina also announced his retirement from international cricket. Raina, who made his debut for the Men in Blue in 2005, announced his retirement just moments after MS Dhoni announced his. Both the players are currently in Chennai for a training camp ahead of the IPL 2020 which has been moved to the UAE.

Sharing a picture with his CSK squad including skipper MS Dhoni, Raina wrote on Instagram, "It was nothing but lovely playing with you, MS Dhoni. With my heart full of pride, I choose to join you in this journey. Thank you India. Jai Hind!"

