Virat Kohli's Humour Dominates Hardik Pandya's Post On Playing Carrom With Brother Krunal

Hardik Pandya has been quite active on social media during the COVID-19 lockdown posting images with his family and wife Natasa Stankovic. Recently, the Mumbai Indians all-rounder posted another picture where is seen playing carrom with his friends and his brother Krunal Pandya, which caught the attention of Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli's humorous response to Hardik Pandya playing carrom

Hardik Pandya, while captioning the latest image, wrote that a great game of carrom with his brothers brought back a lot of memories. RCB skipper Virat Kohli, in his comment, referred to Hardik Pandya’s expression and asked if he is trying to intimidate his brother Krunal. Here is Hardik Pandya's post -



Not only Virat Kohli but Hardik Pandya's Mumbai Indians teammate Suryakumar Yadav also commented on the post

Hardik Pandya brother Krunal receives fitness challenge

Krunal Pandya has also been active on social media by posting fitness video alongside his younger brother, Hardik. Recently, Hardik Pandya challenged his brother for a jump-pushup challenge after posting a video of the drill on social media. In the video, a ripped-looking Hardik Pandya is seen performing the drill with utmost ease as he challenged his brother Krunal to do the same

Hardik Pandya IPL career

Hardik Pandya was picked up in the IPL auction by Mumbai Indians for his base price of â‚¹10 lakh in 2015. So far, the explosive all-rounder has scored 1,068 runs and picked up 42 wickets, establishing himself as one of the most deadly allrounders in international cricket. He and Krunal Pandya have been an integral part of MI over the years. The brothers, with their all-round performances, have won many matches for their side as well as led them to four IPL titles till date. MI are currently the defending IPL champions after winning their fourth title last season by beating Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in a nail-biting final last year.

Virat Kohli praises Cheteshwar Pujara for his new look

Virat Kohli recently commented on Cheteshwar Pujara's latest Instagram post in which Team India Test specialist is seen wearing a pink shirt and blue trousers, with a well-groomed beard. While Virat Kohli looked all impressed with Pujara's latest look and the Saurashtra cricketer replied to the skipper saying that the look was inspired by Kohli's itself and thanked his captain for it.

