Virat Kohli Inspires Cheteshwar Pujara To Have New, Dapper Look; Fans Impressed With It

Team India Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara recently posted a picture of his new look which has not only caught the attention of fans but also his captain, Virat Kohli. Pujara, who has been spending time with his family at home due to COVID-19

and like the rest of his India teammates, kept up with a customised fitness regime at home during the lockdown.

Virat Kohli praises Cheteshwar Pujara for his new look

In his latest post, Cheteshwar Pujara is seen wearing a pink shirt and blue trousers, with a well-groomed beard. While fans gave Pujara thumbs up for his new look, Virat Kohli also was impressed with the same. Pujara, in his reply, said that the look was inspired by Kohli's itself and thanked the captain for it. Here's Cheteshwar Pujara's Instagram post -

Recently, Cheteshwar Pujara posted images of him returning to training at his academy, which is located in the outskirts of Rajkot, alongside Jaydev Unadkat, batsman Arpit Vasavada and medium-pacer Prerak Mankad. While speaking to PTI, Pujara said that the training had to be started at some point of time and if one is going to the ground, he is getting used to the sun and outdoor environment since most players have been indoors for such a long time.

Fans react to the Cheteshwar Pujara new look

Cheteshwar Pujara net worth

The Cheteshwar Pujara net worth is estimated to be around â‚¹13 crore according to caknowledge.com. It is majorly earned from his Team India contract and a few endorsements. Cheteshwar Pujara net worth also includes a designer house in Gujarat which he purchased in the year 2013. The current value of his home is approximately around â‚¹4 crores according to caknowledge.com. The Cheteshwar Pujara net worth also includes investment in multiple real-estate projects across the country. He also boasts of a modest car collection which ranges from Ford to Audi.

Virat Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, the Virat Kohli net worth figure are estimated to be â‚¹196 crore ($26 million) as of the 2019-20 fiscal year. A major part of his net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which comes up to â‚¹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Kohli salary figure stands at â‚¹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns â‚¹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also adds to his net worth through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

